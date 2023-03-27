Jordan Peterson's 'Cringeworthy' Convo With Daughter Goes Viral, People Question 'Boundaries'

A video which is currently going viral features Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson and his daughter Mikhaila Peterson and it revolved around the boundaries of a father-daughter relationship. Uploaded on Twitter by a user named ‘Eiynah’, the video shows the father-daughter duo talking to each other. “Wild sex," Jordan answers when his daughter asks him about “what makes being married worth it?"

“Extremely Normal father daughter convos continue," read the caption of the video. Further, into the video, the Canadian psychologist mentions how it is kind of a “flip answer" but he could not “resist." Here is the viral video:

Extremely Normal father daughter convos continue pic.twitter.com/So8Zu60Joh— Eiynah — (@NiceMangos) March 25, 2023

Since being uploaded, the video has managed to gather 92.2K views. “Very concerning seeing the all the comments like “this seems normal for a parent” just throwing out all context of Jordan Peterson as a person," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “The number of “I’m no Peterson fan but this just seems like a normal dad jokes" ppl in my mentions rn. Sure, if u IGNORE all context, the weird creepy convo history they have, his weird incel views on women, how he discussed porn preferences & hip to waist ratios w his daughter before."

One person wrote, “No I’m sure most men couldn’t resist talking about wild sex with their daughter."

Couldn’t resist alluding to the wild sex I have with your mother, daughter!! https://t.co/jXm6aHIb24— sigma Allyson? (@paprikasegg) March 26, 2023

Very concerning seeing the all the comments like “this seems normal for a parent” just throwing out all context of Jordan Peterson as a person https://t.co/l2BvYOBsMY— matt (@madmatt53) March 26, 2023

good ol’ conservative family values https://t.co/Xojoc5Cqh1— maeve (@thalassophobiac) March 26, 2023

Fun reminder that my aunt tried to recruit me to work for Mikhaila Peterson, and also a reminder of why I did not. https://t.co/PKgxve4vuB— pale centaur (@SiO2moyer) March 26, 2023

these are the same men who would disown their daughter if she became a sex worker https://t.co/QhuT7Gawzv— robitis (@esr0nis) March 26, 2023

He just can't stop https://t.co/Cp6w46IM6v— DT - Free (@deeLteeS) March 26, 2023

Meanwhile, earlier, Peterson shared an image of Goddess Kali with his depiction. The tweet was mostly incomprehensible but it does not fall in the positive category for sure. It started when an anti-LGBT activism judge was called for a speech at Stanford and the students protested this. This was not received positively by many Indians. “You perception is completely wrong. Its depiction of the Great Cosmic force Kali portrays her as being black as the night, moving over Shiva’s dead, white body. This portrayal uncovers the centrality of the two crucial parts of Reality," wrote a Twitter user.

