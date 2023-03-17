Jordan Peterson's Depiction of Goddess Kali Sparks Widespread Anger Online

Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson shared an image of Goddess Kali with his depiction. The tweet is mostly incomprehensible but it does not fall in the positive category for sure. It started when an anti-LGBT activism judge was called for a speech at Stanford and the students protested this. A guy posted the video and he was calling names for the DEI dean. This is when Jordan interrupted and posted Goddess Kali’s image. The caption read, “Sheer unadulterated narcissism in action. I care SO MUCH the devouring mother arises from the underworld."

As per the comments, the conclusion is that Jordan is misappropriating the Dean to Goddess Kali because she is a black woman. Hence, this has angered many people online. Here is the tweet:

Sheer unadulterated narcissism in action. I care SO MUCH the devouring mother arises from the underworld. pic.twitter.com/nZIMVu6Cp0— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) March 11, 2023

This was not received positively by many Indians. “You perception is completely wrong. It’s depiction of the Great Cosmic force Kali portrays her as being black as the night, moving over Shiva’s dead, white body. This portrayal uncovers the centrality of the two crucial parts of Reality," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “The root of the word Kali is Kal or time. Time does devour all. It doesn’t arise from “the underworld.” Projecting your ignorance and prejudice onto stuff you don’t understand doesn’t behoove you." One Twitter user mentioned, “Who harnesses mind control Dr, who feels the force of their own brute energy at the sub consciousness, can be an embodiment of Kaali but to get there the road is not for the faint hearted 🙂 But you should know her well. She does reside in you."

Here are a few comments:

Oh thats Maa Kali, or Mother Kaali,Its fm ancient Sanatan texts(Hindu), the story is like:There was a demon(asur) named Raktbeej(literally means Blood Seed), he prayed to god Shiva who blessed him with power that if his blood drops on ground thn another Raktbeej will rise out,… https://t.co/MSUGABN6vY— deepkamal singh (@dks__) March 12, 2023

The goddess of ultimate power !— S. Ghosh (@SG_Twits) March 12, 2023

You should not try to indulge yourself in affairs that you do not understand.— Chadalavada Raghuram (@Raghuram_C) March 12, 2023

Bhadra is she until she becomes Kaali. The dark force. The black hole. The matter that can destroy the universe - to whom even Shiva the Lord of physics and keeper of balance in the universe concedes— Strange & Wonder (@after700) March 12, 2023

Why are you dragging Kali Maa onto this. Please keep our deity’s out of your mouths. You have not the slightest clue about the worship of Maa Kali until you do refrain.— Whatsinaname (@Whatsin86689792) March 12, 2023

Sir, i have been a fan but plzz don't do this. Don't talk about things that you don't know about. Plzz.🙏— Prakash Kumar Singh (@PSRoutine) March 12, 2023

The perception sure did not sit well with netizens. What is your take?

