CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16
Home » BUZZ » Journalist Asks Why Officers Put White Towels On Chairs; Reactions Are Hilarious
1-MIN READ

Journalist Asks Why Officers Put White Towels On Chairs; Reactions Are Hilarious

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 11:48 IST

Delhi, India

Taking to Twitter, several social media users shared their views.

Taking to Twitter, several social media users shared their views.

The journalist has shown his willingness to know the reason behind putting the white towel on the chairs.

A tweet by IRTS officer Sanjay Kumar is making rounds on the internet. The tweet read, “If there are ten similar chairs in a room then how to differentiate the chair of a senior? Put a white towel on it. #bureaucracy”. This sarcastic tweet sparked a discussion over the matter on Twitter, and netizens shared their views on the same. Now a senior journalist, LP Pant, has commented on it. His witty tweet read, “It is beyond comprehension till today why officers put white towels on their chairs in offices…?"

The journalist has shown his willingness to know the reason behind putting the white towel on the chairs. Taking to Twitter, several social media users shared their views. One social media user stated the white towel shows the position of power, while others said the white colour is of purity, and thus the people coming to the office feel that the officers are also true and honest in their work.

RELATED NEWS

The officer’s tweet has got some funny reactions from social media users as well, who have said this to be a unique Indian jugaad. One user even asked why only white towels, and why not red, yellow, blue or black.

The supposed reason behind this could be that during the British Raj, British officials used to keep a white towel on the chair to avoid heat and sweat. Following this, people made it a symbol of a higher post or position, which continues till today.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 14, 2022, 11:48 IST
last updated:December 14, 2022, 11:48 IST