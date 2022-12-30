Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury, Venus Align in The Night Sky This Week to Put up a Rare Show For Skygazers

This New Year’s eve is going to be a lot more special with the night sky offering a spectacular sight. People in locations with a clear night sky will be able to see four planets of our solar system with the naked eye. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has said that two of the rocky planets, Mercury and Venus, and two of gas giants, Jupiter and Saturn, will be visible from the Earth from December 25 to 31. In fact, they are going to be aligned with the Moon for the rest of the week.

Mercury, the closest planet to the Sun and, therefore, the hottest, will be difficult to see due to its small size. However, with the right dark sky conditions, it will visible as a small dot close to the horizon. It will also be fairly close to Venus. Known as the Earth’s twin planet, it will shine the brightest in the sky and will be visible following the sunset.

In a guide about the skywatching highlights for December 2022, NASA wrote that “viewers with a clear view to the horizon will be able to search for Venus and Mercury in the fading glow of sunset, just a few degrees above the skyline.”

NASA also said that “from the 25th to the 31st, look to the southwest following sunset to see an increasingly full Moon slip past Saturn and then again past Jupiter.” Jupiter and Saturn are some of the brightest objects in the night sky and are relatively easy to spot since they are located high up (unlike Mercury and Venus) and are bigger in size.

Stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts will be able to distinguish planets by looking for heavenly objects that do not twinkle. Planets do not twinkle since they are much closer to the Earth and the light they reflect has a shorter route to travel. It is more difficult for the Earth’s atmosphere to refract the light from them.

This month has been eventful with multiple interesting happenings. On December 1 the Moon visited Jupiter, and a week later, it passed in front of Mars causing a lunar occultation. On December 28, all of the planets of our solar system were visible from the Earth (with just a little help from binoculars).

