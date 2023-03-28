This magnificent creature is taking road safety quite seriously. A video of a black leopard carefully crossing a road has taken the Internet by storm. The video was captured on the Mul-Chandrapur road in Maharashtra and has left viewers in awe of the magnificent creature’s grace and beauty. In the video, the black leopard can be seen slowly walking across the road, carefully assessing its surroundings before taking each step. The leopard’s movements are so fluid and deliberate that it almost seems like it is making sure there are no safety risks from oncoming traffic. The fact that the leopard was so careful and deliberate in its movements only adds to the magic of the moment. Check out the clip here:

Black leopard on Mul-Chandrapur road pic.twitter.com/r8WAOWAUt5— ProshunTOI (@ProshuncTOI) March 26, 2023

Some users expressed their excitement at witnessing a rare sight of a big cat in its natural habitat and called for conservation efforts to protect these majestic animals. Others took a more critical approach, emphasizing the need for wildlife preservation by creating free zones for animals and implementing measures such as elevated roads to prevent collisions with vehicles. “Wow, a rare scene. These big cats should be conserved,” wrote a user.

Wow, a rare scene. These big cats should be conserved.— Jayant Patil (@JayantShilpa) March 28, 2023

“Sad for the black beauty the master of stealth could so easily become a roadkill,” read another tweet.

Sad for the black beauty the master of stealth could so easily become a roadkill— ninadsheth (@ninadsheth) March 27, 2023

A user tweeted, “We should really make forests in Maharashtra free from speeding vehicle roads and try to make these roads elevated. Every wildlife is important to us in Maharashtra. They are the pride of Maharashtra.”

We should really make forest in Maharashtra free from speeding vehicle roads and try to make this roads elevated. Every wildlife is important to us in Maharashtra. They are pride of Maharashtra. @mieknathshinde@Dev_Fadnavis https://t.co/9F7nY1uG0c— MahaMaharashtra (@MahaMaharashtra) March 27, 2023

In another show of a leopard’s power and grace, it was seen getting attacked by a tiger but managed to escape by using its competence. The Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of the encounter on Twitter, which shows the tiger running after the leopard at full speed. The leopard climbs up a tree to evade the tiger, but the tiger struggles to climb due to its weight. The IFS officer explains that the leopard’s survival in a tiger-dominated environment requires skill and the ability to climb trees while cautioning that tigers, despite being skilled climbers, may struggle as they grow older and gain weight.

That is how leopard survives in a tiger dominated landscape😊Tigers can easily climb trees,with their sharp and retractable claws providing a powerful grip to hold the tree trunk and climb up. But as they grow old their body weight prevents them to do so.Stay slim to survive🙏 pic.twitter.com/uePgSwIJcj — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 14, 2023

The video accumulated more than 400,000 views and continues to gain traction. It has also sparked a discussion among animal enthusiasts on the web.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here