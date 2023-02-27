What would you do if you see a full-grown rhinoceros running towards you on a road? Probably run away. That’s exactly what an auto-driver did when he saw a rhino peeking into his vehicle. The incident was caught on camera and shared by Indian Forest Service Officer, Susanta Nanda. The caption painted a vivid and clear image of what is happening on the screen, “Another day… A full-grown Rhinoceros in a hurry and desperate for a lift to reach home.” The creature was seen running down a road before an autorickshaw halted at one side caught his eye. It indeed looks like the Rhino is trying to get inside. Witnessing this, the driver jumps out of the auto-rickshaw, making Rhino rush down the street on his hoofs.

Another day..A full grown Rhinoceros in a hurry & desperate for a lift to reach the home 😟 pic.twitter.com/lwazh4KhKg— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 27, 2023

Several people on the internet found humor in the situation. They remarked that turns out auto-rickshaw drivers are the same everywhere. You ask them to give you a ride somewhere and they simply ride away, well in this case, run away. To others, it was a terrifying and sad image of how humans have caused so much destruction that wildlife is coming to the streets. A tweet read, “It is the same everywhere… Passenger: Bhaiya Thakur Village chaloge (Will you go to Thakur Village)? Auto Wale bhaiya: goes away”

It's same everywhere.. Passenger - bhaiya Thakur Village chaloge?Auto Wale bhaiya- goes away— I am (@Souradipta_) February 27, 2023

“This is a sad n terrifying incident of wild interaction with humans which is a result of the destruction of their forest habitat,” read another tweet.

This is a sad n terrifying incident of wild interaction with humans which is a result of destruction of their forest habitat.— Vamsi Sirivolu (@VamsiSirivolu) February 27, 2023

Another user wrote, “It reached home and found humans, autorickshaws, and tea shops.”

It reached home and found humans, autorickshaws and tea shops. https://t.co/dOVBqXlVbd— TweeterPeter (@Manjunaath) February 27, 2023

IFS Officer Susanta Nanda is no stranger to sharing clips of how human interaction is affecting wildlife. In one such tweet, he posted a clip of a golden langur who died after being hit by a vehicle in Assam. In a heartbreaking clip, a baby langur is seen weeping uncontrollably over its dead mother’s body after she was killed in an accident by a speeding vehicle. The caption of the tweet read, “This will haunt me for a long, long time. A Golden langur was assassinated on the road in Assam. The baby is still in its arm not knowing what has befallen him. I am informed that all steps are being taken to save the baby.”

This will hunt me for a long long time💔💔A Golden langur assassinated on the road in Assam. The baby still in its arm not knowing what has befallen him.I am informed that all steps are being taken to save the baby. pic.twitter.com/iMOcEHquZw — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 24, 2023

The confused baby has left several Twitter users to express how heartbroken they were over the clip.

