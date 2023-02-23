UK-based wedding planner Georgie Mitchell revealed a nightmare moment faced by a bride who discovered that his soon-to-be husband is still breastfed by his mother, just moments before their nuptials. The horrid tale was shared during an episode of the podcast ‘The Unfiltered Bride’ accompanied by co-host Beth Smith. Seemingly, Georgie Mitchell did not witness the bizarre moment herself, instead, the accounts of the events were shared with her by one of her make-up artists. The wedding planner refrained from revealing her identity and referred to her as Jenny throughout the video.

“Jenny says to me, ‘I did a wedding the other day and you’ll never guess what happened,’” Mitchell begins the story of the alleged incident. It occurred accidentally when the bride needed to use the washroom just moments before walking down her wedding aisle. The bride had no clue that she was about to witness one of the biggest nightmares of her life when she entered the toilet.

Intensifying the story, Mitchell asked her co-host to guess, “What do you think she saw?” Smith came up with a string of theories including the “groom doing drugs, cheating, or masturbating in the washroom." But the answers were all wrong. Mitchell hinted that it was way worse before revealing, “He was being breastfed by his mom.” The revelation had Smith gasping for air as she couldn’t believe it was real, “Sorry, what?”

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/v6614bfPIoY

A now-deleted TikTok video from the podcast of the same episode reportedly showed Smith confused about why was the mother still producing milk. Mitchell seemingly guessed that it could be because the mother never stopped breastfeeding the groom. She reportedly also questioned Smith if she would be willing to marry the man if the bride was her. The podcaster quipped, “Would you call off the wedding? Everyone is in the room waiting. You definitely wouldn’t kiss when they say, ‘You can kiss the groom.’”

As per Mitchell, even after being utterly shocked by what she saw the bride decided to walk down the aisle. The identity of the bride and the groom remains unknown.

