Just Delhi Things: Fitness Influencer 'Motivates' People to Hit the Gym With Road Rage Video

If you’re in Delhi and need some motivation to hit the gym, this might interest you. It’s common knowledge that it’s often a do-or-die situation on Delhi roads, with tempers flaming and things coming to a blow more often than not. The answer to bad traffic is often just one thing: rage. An influencer who goes by ‘Ccoach Rajan’ dished out some motivation for those struggling to get themselves to the gym, and the reason he cited was exactly this.

Go to the gym or succumb to Delhi’s road rage- this seemed to be his point. To elucidate, he also showed a video of two men furiously fighting each other on a road where some sort of congestion seems to have taken place. “Guys dekho Delhi mein na logo ka khoon suraj se bhi zyada garam hai," the influencer tells his followers.

He goes on to add that anything anywhere can lead to a physical altercation in Delhi. If you don’t have muscular strength or muscle mass, you couldn’t survive in a road rage situation, he says. This is why it’s so important to hit the gym in Delhi, he explains.

People were slightly taken aback by the unique promotional strategy, but in the end, they were compelled to give him kudos for it.

Basic necessity in delhi pic.twitter.com/FmX9LmOhPH— Ccoach Rajan (@sibalsahab) January 19, 2023

Normal way me log maan nahi rahe toh yehi sahi— Ccoach Rajan (@sibalsahab) January 20, 2023

Bhai nahi sudherenge.— Ccoach Rajan (@sibalsahab) January 20, 2023

Koi inse sikho promotion ka tarika https://t.co/exHoLaWtVm— Shesh Shukla (@Shesh_shukla96) January 21, 2023

Pehle Gym jaana aur fir jail jaana https://t.co/Bvlzw0VU0W— The CA-n Of Worms (@CAABTRI) January 21, 2023

Recently, another such unique promotional strategy had gone viral. Gaurav, a content creator who posts English tutorial videos on Instagram, came up with a rather shockingly creative way of teaching people the pronunciation of the word “divorce". It starts off with a passionate fight breaking out between him and his wife, with their daughter standing in the background watching it all.

When his wife angrily tells him to get divorced from her, their daughter vehemently protests. Just when you start to think you have been, for some inexplicable reason, made privy to a crucial family discussion, Gaurav faces the camera and reveals what it had all been leading upto: the pronunciation of the word “divorce".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here