A rare mob of albino kangaroos at an Australian wildlife sanctuary has created quite a buzz on social media. A photo of their spotting was captured at the Panorama Wildlife Sanctuary and Secret Gardens, located in Melbourne. Photos of the Kangaroos hopping through the grass was shared online via Facebook, leaving animal lovers utterly fascinated. The post was simply captioned “The mob” by the wildlife sanctuary. The rare sighting details the species’ striking contrast as the white-furred creatures stood alongside those containing dark-brownish colour tones.

According to a report by Daily Mail, white kangaroos are considered rare as they occur only every 50,000 to 1,00,000 animals owing to a genetic mutation known as leucism or albinism.

While albinism is said to be a condition that creates a total lack of pigmentation in the eyes, hair, and skin. Leucism can cause the pigmented cells to turn white. It is to be noted that commonly the skin and eyes can remain unaffected by the condition. Take a look at the photographs here:

Facebook users rushed to comments section to express their astonishment. A user wrote, “So many white ones, just gorgeous,” another added, “Would love to see them one day.” One more joined to add, “And I thought albino roos were rare! But not at Panorama.”

During an interaction with Daily Mail, the sanctuary’s owner identified to be Annemaree Van Rooy revealed that the nature preserve property contains approximately nine white and albino kangaroos. Back in 2012, Rooy rescued three mammals of the species from a farm located at Bordertown, South Australia, and began the process of breeding them alongside partner Mick Smith. “They come and go as they please on the wildlife sanctuary and they live just as they are supposed to out in the wild,” he said.

The property which is spread across 55-acre was initially only home to the sanctuary owner but now it has turned to be a place for preserving wildlife. “This is my home, this is where I live. We started doing this because I have a passion for animals and their welfare and am always on the lookout for any animals that need rescuing,” added Rooy. Besides kangaroos, the place also helps in breeding sheep, donkeys horses, mini goats, peacocks, and guinea fowl among others.

