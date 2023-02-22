Fighting for survival is the most challenging task that each living organism has to face. Whether it is to simply feed themselves or find a new home, this battle is fought with everything they have in themselves. This clip of a pack of African wild dogs looking for a new home is all the proof you need. Shot from a distance, the clip showed that a huge pack of African wild dogs was swimming with the current in a “desperate" attempt to relocate on the other side of Klaserie River, South Africa. These endangered species paddled ashore despite the current being incredibly strong. It was a show of their sheer strength with how they did not get swept away. While most of them were able to stick together, one of these canines was left behind. But the wild dog, too, like the rest of its pack, made its way ashore.

“The swollen Klaserie river has given our latest guests some PHENOMENAL sightings such as this one! A huge pack of endangered African wild dogs, desperate to relocate to the other side of the river, launched into the strong current and successfully paddled ashore. Can you believe how impressively strong and resilient these clever canines are? We are just blown away! What a sighting!" read the caption of the clip.

Impressed by the strength and resilience of these animals, several social media users shared that they found it a wonderful sight to witness. Others called it an unbelievable act, while others still were glad that the canines made it to the bank safely. A Facebook user wrote, “Thank goodness they made it to the bank.”

“Wow….what a sighting! Wonderful!” another comment read.

A user wrote, “Amazing. We were in Kruger in December and witnessed the same phenomenon from the H12 Bridge near Skukuza. These dogs are relentless and fear nothing. Awesome video.”

The wild dog is one of the world’s most endangered mammals with a population of just 1,409, according to World Wild Life. The largest populations remain in southern Africa and the southern part of East Africa. The specific region there is Tanzania and northern Mozambique. These majestic creatures can weigh anywhere from 40-70 pounds.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here