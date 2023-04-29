'Just Waiting For a Mate': Viral Meme Of Drunk Australian Man Completes 10 Years

Remember ‘I’m just waiting for a mate’ Clinton? If not, then let us remind you it’s been 10 years since the Australian man instantly became a meme after footage of his drunk argument with a police officer went viral. The video uploaded on YouTube, was taken from an Australian reality TV show Highway Patrol, which showcases a myriad of stories just like Clinton’s drunk debate. It was senior constable Ash Bowden who noticed an intoxicated Clinton behind the wheels of a wrecked car. During the entire conversation, Clinton insisted he was ‘just waiting for a mate’ while refusing to address the collision and the condition of his beat-up car.

When the officer arrived at the scene, Bowden asked Clinton, “What’s going on?” pointing out the suspicious way in the way his car was parked. Clinton said, “I’m just waiting for a mate.” The officer continued to probe, “Is that why your car is all smashed up and you’re up on the grass at the moment?" But Clinton remained adamant with his answer. The cop suspected the man of driving under influence and to confirm his suspicions, he asked, “I am just wondering how did the collision with the car happen?”

The drunk man counter questioned Bowden. The officer then highlighted the condition of the car saying, “The one that’s got your wheels and stuff twisted up and brought you from bumper bars hanging off the line.” Clinton repeated, “I’m just waiting for a mate.”

Upon the officer’s insistence on giving his mate’s name, the drunk man thought for a moment before saying ‘James’. When asked about his mate’s surname, Clinton acted oblivious to the entire situation. He refused to admit that he had been in an accident and also did not provide his license during the questioning.

Besides not showing his licence, Clinton also refused to step out of the car. The incident resulted in him getting arrested. According to a report by LadBible, he was detained at a police station located in Victoria. At one point during the exchange, Clinton reportedly admitted to the fact that he had his license confiscated earlier for drinking under the influence of alcohol.

He was reportedly charged with a fine of $600 (approximately Rs 49,000) and was sentenced to four months of community service. In addition to this, his ‘just waiting for a mate’ act also got Clinton’s driving license revoked for three years.

