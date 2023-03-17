Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's Unseen Montage Has Fans Asking 'Why Was it Deleted?'

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is not just a movie, it is an emotion. K3G fans will understand what I am talking about here. From elaborative Dharma sets to peppy songs and a perfect tinge of emotional drama, the movie is one of the most iconic Bollywood movies. Now, a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Ash’ has uploaded a deleted montage of the movie with the caption, “the decision to delete this montage is my villain origin story." Netizens are already in awe of it and are questioning the decision of deleting the same.

The montage primarily focuses on Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan’s character) and Anjali’s (Kajol’s character) journey. From buying a new house in London to having a child - the montage shows it all. A pure treat for all K3G fans, here is the video:

the decision to delete this montage is my villain origin story pic.twitter.com/6CmLZ9n5LD— ash 🌊 (@mycrackischaos) March 16, 2023

Since uploaded, the video has garnered nearly 70K views. “WHY ON EARTH WOULD THEY DELETE THIS WHOLESOMENESS BETWEEN TWO OF THE MOST ICONIC LEADS???????? AND HOW DID I NEVER KNOW THAT THIS EXISTED" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “These are the deleted scenes that are on a separate dvd with the original one if you bought the original one. The shopping scene was shot in a Supermarket in which I was working in at the time, but due to short notice I couldn’t be there so I missed it."

Meanwhile, earlier, the director of K3G, Karan Johar walked down memory lane to recall the precious memories. He revisited the sets of the film in a special monochrome montage clip featuring the entire cast. While sharing the video, Karan Johar expressed that he is falling short of words to articulate the feeling for his film which has now completed over two decades. He called it an absolute honour for getting an ensemble cast to direct. Johar explained how the film’s cast has now become family to him. He explained even after 21 years the movie still continues to bring love his way.

