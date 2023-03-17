Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian-born female to go to space, is an inspiration for women across India and the world. Today, March 17, marks Kalpana’s 61st birth anniversary. On the occasion, noted TV personality Joy Bhattacharjya paid tribute to the late astronaut on Twitter. The sports producer highlighted some interesting aspects of her childhood and her personality. We take a deep dive into the lesser-known facts Bhattacharjya pointed out. In his tweet, Joy Bhattacharjya wrote, “On this day in 1962, a girl was born in Karnal who first chose her own name, then her choice of education & finally her destiny. Little Monto picked the name Kalpana, chose to study Aeronautical Engineering when it wasn’t even offered to girls & finally worked her way to NASA.”

On this day in 1962, a girl was born in Karnal who first chose her own name, then her choice of education & finally her destiny. Little Monto picked the name Kalpana, chose to study Aeronautical Engineering when it wasn't even offered to girls & finally worked her way to NASA . pic.twitter.com/aKIpMXI543— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) March 17, 2023

Kalpana Chawla, as The Better India reports, had not been formally given a name until she joined school. Her family referred to her by the nickname “Monto". When they had to get her admitted to a nearby school, the Principal asked for the student’s name. Her aunt replied that they were yet to decide between Jyotsna, Sunaina, and Kalpana. The headmaster turned to the child, asking her which she liked best. “Kalpana, because it means imagination," came the prompt reply. She picked her own name. Choosing her own destiny was next.

Kalpana Chawla passed her high school graduation exams with high scores. For further studies, she wanted to pursue engineering. Her father’s advice, however, was for her to pick a more suitable career, such as medicine or teaching. Kalpana would not budge. She wanted to become a flight engineer only. Her mother’s support helped persuade her father.

Kalpana Chawla was the only girl to pick aeronautical engineering in the course selection process. The counsellors argued that the course would offer limited job opportunities in the country. Yet again, she refused to budge. Kalpana Chawla took admission in the course of her choice at Punjab Engineering College (PEC).

In 1982, Kalpana Chawla became the first woman aeronautical engineer to pass out from PEC. Her brilliant academic and co-curricular record scored her an easy admission into the Master’s course in Aerospace Engineering at the University of Texas in the US.

In six years’ time, Kalpana Chawla had completed her doctorate and joined NASA’s Ames Research Center. She was assigned as a mission specialist and prime robotic arm operator on space shuttle STS-87, which was to enter space towards the end of 1997.

As part of her first mission, Kalpana Chawla logged 376 hours and 34 minutes in space. She became the first Indian-origin woman to go to space. Less than five years later, she was cleared by NASA to fly aboard Columbia for a second time. In 2003, she passed away when this spacecraft disintegrated while landing.

Kalpana Chawla fulfilled her dream, travelling to space on the Columbia shuttle in 1997. Six years later, we lost her on the same shuttle.They have a satellite named after her, a hill on Mars and most importantly, a medical college in Karnal.She would have liked that— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) March 17, 2023

As Joy Bhattacharjya’s tweet suggests, to mark her legacy, the Haryana government set up a hospital in Karnal in her name. The satellite MetSat-1 was renamed Kalpana-1 in her honour, too. NASA’s Mars Exploration Rover mission named seven peaks in the Columbia Hills chain on the red planet after the seven astronauts killed in the Columbia shuttle disaster. One of them is called Chawla Hill.

