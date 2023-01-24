CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kangana Ranaut is Back on Twitter as Her Account Gets Restored; Fans Can't Keep Calm
2-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut is Back on Twitter as Her Account Gets Restored; Fans Can't Keep Calm

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 18:20 IST

Delhi, India

Kangana Ranaut got her Twitter account restored on Tuesday. Bollywood fans started celebrating her comeback and flooded the site with 'welcome' messages for her (Photo Credits: Twitter/@KanganaTeam)

Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter on Tuesday as her account gets restored after almost two years of being banned. This sent tweeps into a frenzy as they started flooding the site with ‘welcome’ messages for her.

Yes, you heard that right! Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter on Tuesday as her account gets restored after almost two years of being banned. The ‘Queen’ was suspended from the micro-blogging site in May 2021 due to her ‘repeated violation of Twitter rules’. According to a Twitter spokesperson, the action was taken after the Bollywood actor’s rancorous comments on post-poll violence in West Bengal sparked outrage on the internet. However, fans are now on cloud nine after discovering the restoration of Kangana’s Twitter account.

Taking to the platform to inform her admirers about her come-back, Kangana wrote, “Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here”. This sent tweeps into a frenzy as they started flooding the site with ‘welcome’ messages for the B-town actress. Comments such as “Queen is back”, “Welcome Back Queenn”, “news of the day”, etc., broke the internet as Desis couldn’t keep calm over Kangana bouncing back on Twitter.

She even announced the release date of her upcoming movie, ‘Emergency’ where she will play the role of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Directed and written by Kangana herself, the film will hit the theatres on October 20, 2023. “And it’s a wrap !!! Emergency filming completed successfully… see you in cinemas on 20th October 2023 … 20-10-2023” confirmed the actress recently.

Meanwhile, fans were expecting Kangana’s Twitter account to be reinstated after Elon Musk reversed the social network’s decision to ban many celebrities across the world for breaking its rules. It was the restoration of former US President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West’s Twitter accounts that hinted Indians for Kangana’s comeback. And now, their wishes have come true as the Dhaakad actress has returned to the network on January 24, 2023.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

first published:January 24, 2023, 18:20 IST
last updated:January 24, 2023, 18:20 IST
