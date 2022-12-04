Kanye West's Reddit Page is All About Holocaust Awareness After His Anti-Semitic Remarks

Rapper Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, continues to spiral into controversies once again and this time it is because of a subreddit that goes under his name. Seems like the fans have turned against him and have transformed the subreddit dedicated to him into a page which is promoting Holocaust education. This comes just a few days after Ye passed a few anti-semitic remarks. Ye shocked the world when Infowars’ Alex Jones hosted him and white supremacist, Nick Fuentes, on his show.

Ye, who has pushed anti-semitic tropes in recent months, continued to do so on Alex Jones’ show. What shocked his fans and other observers was the rapper saying he likes German dictator Hitler and he loves Nazis.

West also pushed anti-semitic tropes like there is a Jewish mafia who controls the global financial institutions, news media and the global banking system.

After this, r/Kanye, a 700,000-member subreddit where fans discussed Ye’s music, fashion is now flooded with posts related to Jews. It mostly focuses on providing information about the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust and denouncing antisemitism. Here are a few posts:

Meanwhile, earlier, Ye stormed out of an interview with Tim Pool after the podcaster questioned him about his anti-semitic statements. In the middle of the interview on the Timcast IRL podcast, the rapper warned the host that he would walk out of the show and moments later he took off his headset and literally stomped out of the studio. “To come in here — I feel like it’s a set-up to be like defending … I’m literally going to walk the F*** off the show, if I’m sitting up here having to, you know, talk about, ‘You can’t say it was Jewish people that did it,’” Kanye said before leaving.

Before leaving, Kanye West claimed that he is going to run for the presidency in 2024. Kanye West incurred massive financial damage for his series of remarks against Jewish people in October. Adidas severed its ties with the musician and he was also removed from the Forbes’ billionaire list.

