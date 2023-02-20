Fawad Khan and Ratna Pathak Shah have played mother and son in two films- ‘Kapoor & Sons’ and ‘Khoobsurat’- and both times, they have given exceptionally nuanced performances. A Twitter user going by @apparitionnow has unpacked the way the mother-son relationship unfolds in both films, in very different yet similar ways.

In ‘Khoobsurat’, the mother played by Ratna is struggling with a son who has an iron exterior. In ‘Kapoor & Sons’, she rejects her son’s sexuality and feels betrayed by her golden child. In both cases, the pair portrays intricate relationships which closely resemble our real lives.

their relationship in both the films is so interesting, because in the former she's alienated her children; and in k&s her rejection of rahul's sexuality is predicated on the fact that he was her golden child. both the films mediate on this so well & they're excellent actors ofc— ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) February 19, 2023

Many Twitter users felt that the mother-son relationships portrayed by the duo hit home. “One could actually write a thesis on Fawad Khan’s characters and their relationship with their mothers," one user wrote. “Kapoor and sons queer son and ‘my perfect child’ mother relationship hits home [sic]," another said.

One could actually write a thesis on Fawad Khan's characters and their relationship with their mothers. https://t.co/zLlo2mARUw— shalaka (@lokicurry) February 20, 2023

Kapoor and sons queer son and 'my perfect child' mother relationship hits home https://t.co/itYGCgZ8Jk— ✨ (@gouravi_04) February 19, 2023

A separate study needs to be done on his chemistry with his onscreen mothers. https://t.co/q2B5kK4Lzw— ☽ (@aestheticallyFM) February 19, 2023

that k&s confrontation scene between the two has got to be one the finest moments of indian cinema https://t.co/ZU0bqnR5D7— ً ً (@libraflowers) February 19, 2023

it’s a testament ratna pathak shah’s amazing range that it never occurred to me before that these two characters — so well performed — were played by the same person https://t.co/vwa4oDVOkp— s🌻 (@Shivangi_g) February 19, 2023

Both Fawad Khan and Ratna Pathak Shah are capable of delivering understated yet dramatic performances. What do you think of their onscreen mother-son dynamics?

