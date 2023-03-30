Kareena Kapoor Khan's Response to Space Question Goes Viral As Fans Call Her 'Unbothered Queen'

An old interview of Kareena Kapoor Khan is going viral where she can be seen answering a scientific question. In the video, a reporter can be heard asking the actress about a rocket being sent to Mars. He talks in pure Hindi and Kareena seems to be absolutely ‘clueless’ about it. She responds by saying, “Say again, I can’t understand. I will need a translator now. Say in english." On understanding the question, she says, “Very scientific. I also want to go to space. Meri bhi yahi icchaa hai. Mujhe bhi le chalo sath mein."

The video is from a promotional event for a brand. It has now been uploaded by Twitter user Fatima with the caption, “Rest of the actors/actresses: My politics needs to be 100% perfectly curated lest I be cancelled for any problematic/ignorant stance Meanwhile Bebo:"

Here is the viral video:

Rest of the actors/actresses: My politics needs to be 100% perfectly curated lest I be cancelled for any problematic/ignorant stance Meanwhile Bebo: pic.twitter.com/GlcA2zVwLQ — Fatima Khan (@khanthefatima) March 29, 2023

Since being uploaded, it has garnered over 18K views. Many are impressed by the actress being so unfiltered and unbothered. “kareena Kapoor is an actress, an entertainer and one of the best in the world. Questioning her about Mars in a promotional event which seems to be of a shampoo only shows how desperately the questioner is trying to show off his oversmartness!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Bebo is the last real celebrity before filters (instagram and otherwise) took over the glam world."

space exploration ke liye isro aur mere college juniors haincan we let the cuteness be cuteness? https://t.co/U8XCNNxy1u— Pulkit Saraf (@Pulkit_Saraf) March 30, 2023

Unhinged unbothered. She just like me https://t.co/lTdAElrJu7— Eera (@PatelMugeera) March 30, 2023

That's literally a taunt on the reporter who put such an redundant question. That guy was hellbent on testing her, but hilariously got trolled upon.Didn't he get any other question to ask her given that he would be a specialist reporter for that beat? https://t.co/zKzZVe7Zvl— Jahir-ul (@Zuheb_786) March 29, 2023

As much shade one can throw at her, I think she did a pretty honest job being herself.Not everyone knows everything, not everyone has to know everything, not everyone wants to know everything. And I think that’s okay.Breathe. https://t.co/M0OXQDShCx— . (@allthingsenigma) March 29, 2023

Hahahaha this woman is adorable (and I can say that from personal experience)! https://t.co/MZM2zgXpKD— Rasha (@rashaalam) March 29, 2023

What do you think?

