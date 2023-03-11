Kareena Kapoor Khan is drawing flak on Twitter after an old clip resurfaced, showing her refusing to label herself a feminist while being cheered on by Sonam Kapoor. During a press conference, Kareena was asked about her definition of feminism and if she was a feminist, to which she replied, “Well, I believe in equality. I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist. I would say I’m a woman and above all, I’m a human being…"

Feminism encapsulates women’s struggle to attain equality in a male-dominated society. In essence, feminists are people who believe in the equality of men and women.

getting a woohoo by sonam kapoor means definitely you have said something shitty pic.twitter.com/xCphkNc4mN— adrak wali chai (@hoopoe_is_here) March 9, 2023

i need to know what these people think feminism means…i want to understand so badly ‍♂️ https://t.co/w4cRSuvuTH— snuffles (@snufflessxx) March 10, 2023

when will these independent women with potential get the basic definition of feminism through their skull that feminism is in fact, equality. https://t.co/L9MsoYH5KN— ᵃᵛᵃ⁷˙ֶָ֢࣪ (@un_Ava_ilable) March 10, 2023

Sonam doing wohoo is second worst thing after Kareena accepting she is a human being https://t.co/sur3Ywn9HN— Vk (@VimalKGautam) March 11, 2023

Did they skip the Political Science Chapter back then?Or are deprived of dictionary?Or can't access Google https://t.co/XMkr7LG4ER— (@_uddchala_) March 10, 2023

Kareena's reaction when she heard the question"Kaha phas gayi mai" https://t.co/8anCpreHQl— Meander (@_dead_cells_) March 10, 2023

Yeh lo aaj ka meme content.Man these people are so embarrassing. 2 min soch toh lo kya bol rahe ho! Woh aur madam, peeche se cheer kar rahi hai - absolutely ridiculous. https://t.co/IesIl7GG65— Sukanya (@SukanyaSuresh27) March 11, 2023

"i believe in equality so i wouldn't say im a feminist"???????????????? https://t.co/iZfzuqhma0 — d in the air⁷ (@vminjinluvbot) March 10, 2023

This is not the first time that either Kareena or Sonam have drawn flak for a verbal misfire. Recently, for instance, in an interview with News18, Kareena said that Laal Singh Chadha “is an elitist kind of classist film”, which did not go down well with a section of the Internet. It all started after Kareena explained that since Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump is an American movie, a majority of the Indian audience hadn’t watched the original film yet at that point of time.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here