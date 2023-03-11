CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hustle CultureJaved AkhtarWorm MoonCanada Desert SnowfallAI Atomic Bomb
Home » Buzz » Kareena Kapoor Says She's Not a Feminist While Sonam Kapoor Cheers in Old Video, Draws Flak
2-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor Says She's Not a Feminist While Sonam Kapoor Cheers in Old Video, Draws Flak

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 11:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Kareena Kapoor Khan draws flak over old reply on feminism. (Photo: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan draws flak over old reply on feminism. (Photo: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan said in an old video that she believed in equality but wouldn't call herself a feminist. It's now drawing flak on Twitter.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is drawing flak on Twitter after an old clip resurfaced, showing her refusing to label herself a feminist while being cheered on by Sonam Kapoor. During a press conference, Kareena was asked about her definition of feminism and if she was a feminist, to which she replied, “Well, I believe in equality. I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist. I would say I’m a woman and above all, I’m a human being…"

Feminism encapsulates women’s struggle to attain equality in a male-dominated society. In essence, feminists are people who believe in the equality of men and women.

RELATED STORIES

This is not the first time that either Kareena or Sonam have drawn flak for a verbal misfire. Recently, for instance, in an interview with News18, Kareena said that Laal Singh Chadha “is an elitist kind of classist film”, which did not go down well with a section of the Internet. It all started after Kareena explained that since Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump is an American movie, a majority of the Indian audience hadn’t watched the original film yet at that point of time.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
Tags:
  1. Feminism
  2. kareena kapoor khan
  3. Sonam Kapoor
first published:March 11, 2023, 11:00 IST
last updated:March 11, 2023, 11:10 IST
Read More