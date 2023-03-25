Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent comments about getting married to Saif Ali Khan have drawn some criticism on Twitter, but fans have been quick to rush to her defence. In a recent interview with ETimes, Kareena was asked if box office numbers mattered to her and she elucidated with an example that she doesn’t compete with anyone.

“I am in a happy space because I have always chosen to do what I want to do, and I am lucky with that. When I wanted to get married, I did, and it was when no actress was getting married. Today, so many actresses are getting married! It is suddenly cool to be married and working. Earlier, it was about not having children. Then suddenly, it was like… okay you can have a child as well and still be working. I have always done things that I love and believe in," Kareena was quoted as saying.

While many people on Twitter cited other actress’ names and said that Kareena should not take “credit" for making Bollywood marriages trendy, others argued that her point stood because she was responsible for breaking many such sexist stereotypes. She had received flak for a similar comment last year as well.

When kareena got married, peeps assumed her career to be over!Got pregg thought now she will hide like other actresses but got shocked to see a mainstream bolly actress walking the ramp,doing fillms,I do feel that she has broken many stereotypes, never took break even after 2nd https://t.co/uIiRjezsC9— Sourviiii (@RaiSourvi) March 25, 2023

Her own mother in law who is leagues ahead of her in every single way had a glorious career after marriage, what does it even mean lol. https://t.co/DdvdD9e42Y— S (@LoyleMoltisanti) March 25, 2023

istg it’s so annoying how she wants to take CREDIT for every single ‘trend’ that’s become popular in Bollywood ‍♀️ “oh I got married when no one was” “oh I worked through pregnancy when no one did” “oh only I gave a hit post motherhood”Like woman, pls come out of your delu bubble https://t.co/OzjD1sWF7J— Chamku (@Chamkeelii) March 25, 2023

Kajol and aishwarya both got married at the top of their game and continued to do movies after Wtf is she on https://t.co/kA8U6iDrBY— . (@unknowncoolzz22) March 25, 2023

Kareena invented marriage. No one was married before her. She's the trailblazer for marriages in Bollywood. Meanwhile, the rest of the world…. https://t.co/8FSBghuzoo pic.twitter.com/CEHNSeI3Rf — BowDownPeasants (@Bow_DwnPeasants) March 25, 2023

She's right most of the actresses slowed down after marriage or motherhood She is absolutely right to take credit for this There is no room for argument or comparison https://t.co/zHcZGUWxWJ— \/\/ (@naznenx) March 24, 2023

For a long time, actress’ careers were thought to be over if they got married. There has been a distinct change from that sexist mindset now with many examples like Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and more.

