Kareena Kapoor Trolled Over Comment on Actresses Getting Married, Fans Rush to Defence
2-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor Trolled Over Comment on Actresses Getting Married, Fans Rush to Defence

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 13:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets trolled for marriage comments on Twitter. (Photo: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets trolled for marriage comments on Twitter. (Photo: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she got married at a time when no actress was getting married and now it's 'cool' for them to be married and working. Some Twitter users trolled her over the comments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent comments about getting married to Saif Ali Khan have drawn some criticism on Twitter, but fans have been quick to rush to her defence. In a recent interview with ETimes, Kareena was asked if box office numbers mattered to her and she elucidated with an example that she doesn’t compete with anyone.

“I am in a happy space because I have always chosen to do what I want to do, and I am lucky with that. When I wanted to get married, I did, and it was when no actress was getting married. Today, so many actresses are getting married! It is suddenly cool to be married and working. Earlier, it was about not having children. Then suddenly, it was like… okay you can have a child as well and still be working. I have always done things that I love and believe in," Kareena was quoted as saying.

While many people on Twitter cited other actress’ names and said that Kareena should not take “credit" for making Bollywood marriages trendy, others argued that her point stood because she was responsible for breaking many such sexist stereotypes. She had received flak for a similar comment last year as well.

For a long time, actress’ careers were thought to be over if they got married. There has been a distinct change from that sexist mindset now with many examples like Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and more.

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
first published:March 25, 2023, 13:12 IST
last updated:March 25, 2023, 13:12 IST