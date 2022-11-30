Karnataka Man Swallows 187 Coins; Bizarre Case Leaves Doctors Stunned

Erratic thinking and impulsive actions among people suffering from mental disorders often result in deadly consequences. If a person fails to comprehend what is happening, it can create feelings of anger, anxiety, grief, and helplessness in them. Such problems can make them suicidal. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, psychological problems are the leading cause of 90 percent of suicide cases. The life-threatening impact of mental disorders is clearly visible in the story of this man, who swallowed hundreds of coins, bringing him close to his deathbed.

Dyamappa Harijan, 58, a resident of Karnataka’s Lingsugur town, has been suffering from a mental health condition for a long time. In a period of two to three months, Dyamappa’s disorder made him consume about 187 coins, which weighed 1.5kg approximately. After experiencing symptoms of stomach discomfort and vomiting, he was admitted to the Hanagal Shree Kumareshwar Hospital and Research Centre for treatment.

The doctors, after conducting an endoscopy, were left stunned beyond their wits when they discovered a stack of coins stuck inside Dyamappa’s stomach. The doctors performed a two-hour surgery on the man before they were successful in removing all the coins from his abdomen.

“He was suffering from a psychiatric disorder and had been swallowing coins for the last 2-3 months. He came to the hospital complaining of vomiting and abdominal discomfort,” shared Dr. Eshwar Kalaburgi, one of the surgeons. Out of the coins recovered, the doctors found 56 five-rupee coins, 51 two-rupee coins, and 80 one-rupee coins.

Dyamappa’s family members claim that although he was mentally unstable, he was mostly under control. They were unaware when the 58-year-old started collecting coins and swallowing them up. After the success of the surgery, Dr. Eshwar Kalaburgi expressed relief at being able to save the patient.

