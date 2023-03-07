Karnataka Wedding Called Off After Make Up Left Bruises on Bride's Face

Feb 27th was a very happy day in the life of two families in Arasikere, Hassan district in Karnataka. There was a wedding reception in the evening where everyone wished the couple and clicked hundreds of beautiful pictures with them. The bride was radiating with a glow. But all this lasted only for a short period.

The bride had hired beautician Ganga from Ganga herbal beauty parlour and Spa in Arasikere, Hassan district. Beautician Ganga told the bride about a ‘new and very effective makeup style’ that she has introduced called ‘steam makeup’. The bride agreed to try this on her wedding day without any prior trials trusting the words of Ganga blindly.

After applying a few layers of makeup, the bride started developing a sharp burning sensation and her face began to swell. In a few minutes, every inch of her face swell and bruises and skin were darkening all over. Panicky family members rushed her to the hospital.

She was treated there and the doctors have said that she is out of danger. The wedding though was called off.

Apparently, the groom and his family wanted to cancel the wedding after seeing the face of the bride post this accident. But, the bride’s family is said to have convinced them to conduct the wedding on a later date when the girl’s face is back to normal again. The groom’s family have agreed to this for now, said a family member.

Arasikere police have summoned beautician Ganga and questioned her on the incident.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here