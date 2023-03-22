In a scene straight from a film, a college student saved the life of her mother, who was bitten by a snake. The student, Shramya Rai, sucked the venom from her leg. The incident took place in Puttur, in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. Shramya has received a lot of praise for her bravery and presence of mind. Shramya is a student of Vivekananda Degree college in Puttur while her mother Mamata Rai is a Gram Panchayat member of Keyyur in Puttur.

Mamata was on a visit to her mother’s farm, which is in Puttur itself. She stepped into the farmland to switch on the water pump. On her way back, she accidentally stepped on a cobra. The serpent then bit her in the leg. As soon as she realised she had been bitten by a venomous snake, she put a knot of dry grass above the bite mark so that the venom did not spread upwards towards the vital organs of the body. However, once she raised an alert, Mamata’s daughter Shramya realised that the knot of dry grass would not be sufficient for the venom to not spread.

To save her mother’s life, Shramya sucked the poison out of her mouth before taking Mamata to the hospital. Doctors in the hospital said Mamata’s life was saved because of the timely action taken by Shramya.

Shramya, who is also a scout and guide ranger in her college, has been praised for saving her mother from the snake bite. Shramya said that she had heard about how this technique of sucking out the poison worked and had also seen it in movies.

Snakebites are a significant public health problem in many middle and low-income countries. According to a study published in Nature Communications, India accounts for up to 64,100 of the 78,600 snakebite deaths worldwide.

Mamata was kept in the hospital for one day and then discharged in good health. The snake that bit Mamata Rai was a Malabar pit viper.

