Kate Middleton Wore Green Dress to Event and Twitter's Photoshop Skills Delivered

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the Earthshot Prize Awards on their Boston trip and Kate’s dress unwittingly became the centre of attention on the Internet. While her diamond and emerald choker belonged to late Princess Diana, Kate’s dress was rented from a UK rental platform called HURR, reported ELLE. So far so good, right? The problem- and the memes- arose due to the colour of Kate’s Solace London gown: a lime green.

If you’ve used the Internet at all in the past decade or so, you know what happens from there. The colour green- the stuff of the greenscreen- leads to some questionable Photoshopping antics by netizens. Kate currently is getting the same treatment. From a slice of pizza to Twitter hashtags to the Grinch (because, obviously), Twitter has been having a field day with Photoshop on her dress.

So I think I know what happens next on this here Internet pic.twitter.com/O2eoQJnMgw— Amanda Bwer (@heyprofbow) December 2, 2022

Option A: dressed by people who have never been on this here internetOption B: they hate her — Amanda Bwer (@heyprofbow) December 2, 2022

Just blot with a paper towel for less grease. pic.twitter.com/D4unEUcApC— (@JessFalcoWoW) December 3, 2022

How very millennial pic.twitter.com/TxQLXBbTbB— Jess Fehrs ‍ (@TheJessFears) December 3, 2022

Buckingham Palace recently faced heat online over “racism" allegations after Prince William’s godmother resigned following controversial remarks made to a black British charity worker at an event. Lady Susan Hussey was an aide of Queen Elizabeth II and a former righthand-woman of Queen Camilla. She apologised following the controversy after Ngozi Fulani, founder of London-based charity Sistah Space, shared on Twitter a series of questions that she had been asked by Lady Susan.

Prince William’s official spokesperson at Kensington Palace said “racism has no place in our society," reported PTI. “The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect," the spokesperson added. Buckingham Palace also said in a statement that the incident was taken extremely seriously and that an investigation had been initiated.

