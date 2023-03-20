Katrina Kaif Shutting Down An Interrupting Ranbir Kapoor During Interview is Lesson in Patience

A video which is currently going viral features Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and actor Ranbir Kapoor. It is a small clip from a very old video. It has been clubbed with several images of the actress. In the video, Katrina can be seen bluntly responding to Ranbir Kapoor as he answered a question. Ranbir was asked: “Who is most likely to take revenge?"

To this, the actor responded by saying, “Katrina, you." This is what irked the actress and then she said, “Please answer for yourself Ranbir. You are now Ranbir, and I am Katrina." “slapped, served, slayed, ate, devoured," read the caption. The video has now gone viral and amassed over 32K views. “love how she says everything w a smile on her face, like dude know your place," wrote the uploader in another tweet. “GAGGED and ate up ranbir in the first clip with a cute smile on her face shes so mother," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Ok this give me hope. Imagine having to date that man child?? And then now she is cutest happy with vicky and the most imp part is that they had a smollu cute wedding and people were crying throwing up about not being invited."

Here is the viral video:

This is not the first time such a thing has happened. Time and again people dig up several clips of the two where Ranbir is not letting Katrina speak. Earlier, while promoting Jagga Jasoos, the duo was interviewed by Radio city and a similar incident took place. “Jagga Jasoos: When Ranbir Kapoor wouldn’t let Katrina Kaif talk," read the title of a video uploaded by Radio City on their official YouTube handle. Here is the video:

Earlier, a Twitter thread which went viral showed Ranbir making a number of insensitive jokes, speaking over Katrina during interviews and calling Anushka “anxiety queen". It was posted on Twitter by user @rexiespo.

