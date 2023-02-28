Delhi’s streets are culinary heaven. Street food in the city boasts of a sprawling range including sweets, puri, chhole bhature, a variety of kebabs and biryani. But if you’re new to the city- or even if you aren’t- you might find yourself slightly spoilt for choice. With so many options available, which way do you go? A food blogger going by @mutthusouplover has come up with a solution.

Over a year, he visited 120+ food shops and stalls and sampled approximately 200 different dishes in Delhi. Now, he has compiled a comprehensive Twitter thread that could cure your mid-week blues or make you terribly hungry or both.

“I arrived in Delhi on 14 February 2022. In little over a year, I have visited 120+ food shops / stalls and sampled approx. 200 different dishes that this city has to offer. Here’s a Comprehensive* Thread of all the Street Food to be found in Dilli," the blogger tweeted.

Here are some glimpses from his sprawling thread:

I arrived in Delhi on 14 February 2022. In little over a year, I have visited 120+ food shops / stalls and sampled approx. 200 different dishes that this city has to offerHere's a Comprehensive* Thread of all the Street Food to be found in Dilli, Pt. 1 Do Like / RT 😀 pic.twitter.com/HCLzoAjolA — kathan (he/him) (@mutthusouplover) February 27, 2023

2. Sardarji Puri Wale, DaryaganjThis undescript shop has been serving Ansari Rd since 1947, after its founder migrated to Dilli from Rawalpindi. Have their urad dal pooris with an aloo-chhole sabzi made without garlic or onion. The closest breakfast spot to the Feroz Shah Kotla pic.twitter.com/1KViKpddIo — kathan (he/him) (@mutthusouplover) February 27, 2023

8. Sangam Kebab Corner, BallimaranThis opens pretty late. I recommend going at 8:30 or 9:00. But their minty and spicy Seekh Kebabs are worth drooling over for. pic.twitter.com/ZQ3Glp4GlH — kathan (he/him) (@mutthusouplover) February 27, 2023

17. Al Kauser, RK PuramThe kebab I've had the most in my life is this places' Mutton Kakori Kebab. Tastes lighter than feather. Also have their Mutton Burra and Mutton Galawati. I wouldn't recommend anything else. Their Chicken Seekh may be one of the worst kebabs I've had tbh pic.twitter.com/KkLtIvhBTo — kathan (he/him) (@mutthusouplover) February 27, 2023

22. Mohd Taufiq Dilpasand Biryani, Chitli QabarThe reason I don't prefer Moradabadi Biryani is because it tends to be lighter on the spices and heavier on the aromas. The reason I love Taufiq's biryani is because it goes heavy on the spices. And the achaar is the cherry on top. pic.twitter.com/VraRkiOaih — kathan (he/him) (@mutthusouplover) February 27, 2023

27. MI Foods, Meherchand MarketDo have their Mutton Nihari. It is an underrated spot that very few in the city know of. Their Changezi Chicken is good too. I have also had their Chicken Shawarma and Mutton Seekh, which I fancy less. Perfect spot to eat after a hangout at Lodhi pic.twitter.com/3NH7tEeZSi — kathan (he/him) (@mutthusouplover) February 27, 2023

Did that help you any with finding your next food destination?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here