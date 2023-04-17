‘Keep Calm And Carrom’: Smriti Irani Is Back With Another Fun Post

Union Minister Smriti Irani updates her social media from her day-to-day life. Her fun-filled posts never fail to intrigue her followers. On Monday, the Minister for Women and Child Development took some time out from her busy schedule and played carrom. What grabbed everyone’s attention was her caption. “Keep Calm and Carrom!” the minister wrote.

In what seems like a game of men versus women, Smriti Irani in the video can be seen playing opposite two other men and a woman. Clad in a printed saree, she aims precisely every time she shoots the striker. The clip opens with Smriti bagging her first point, as the disk slides into the pocket net. She gets another chance, but this time the disc fails to slide into the pocket net. Watch the video here:

Keep Calm and Carrom! pic.twitter.com/csFYiPihyA— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 16, 2023

In no time, Smriti Irani’s post garnered thousands of views, with countless users flooding the comments section. Several users were delighted to see her in action, off duty. A user commented, “Spare moments, Nice to see Mam.”

Spare moments, Nice to see Mam 👏👏👍— Gurdeep Singh🇮🇳 (@GurdeepMaan79) April 16, 2023

Another said, “Great to see!”

Great to see!— Sumit Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@sumitagarwal_IN) April 16, 2023

Many even claimed that despite they weren’t able to see the climax of the video and knowing the result, they are confident that Smriti Irani will claim the Queen. A user wrote, “Have no doubt she will work patiently and pocket the Queen.”

Great to see!— Sumit Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@sumitagarwal_IN) April 16, 2023

“So cute! We used to play so much!! I think I will urge kids to start playing again!! It’s so good!" a comment read.

So cute! We used to play so much!! I think I will urge kids to start playing again!! It’s so good!— RituMod 🕉 (@RituM67501354) April 16, 2023

So far the video has garnered 2,31,000 views.

This is not the first time that Smriti Irani has shared intriguing tweets from her official handle. On Monday, she shared a heartwarming video of a dance performance arranged for her by the Indian Army’s Sikh Regiment in Arunachal Pradesh. While sharing the video, she wrote, “Bhangra with a Tamil twist in Arunachal Pradesh. That’s what we call Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. Thank you to Indian Army’s Sikh Regiment.”

Bhangra with a Tamil twist in Arunachal Pradesh … that’s what we call ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. Thank you to the Sikh Regiment @adgpi! pic.twitter.com/gndogQVjNI — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 16, 2023

On the personal front, Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle recently tied the knot with her fiance Arjun Bhalla in February 2023. The wedding was hosted by Smriti in the magnificent Khimsar Fort of Rajasthan.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here