Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Being Spotted Together Has Inspired Whacky Online Memes

Rumoured couple Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were seen leaving the same restaurant together on Saturday night. This comes after the duo sparked dating speculations after it was reported that they were seen making out and leaving the club together. They were spotted leaving the Wally’s restaurant after dinner. According to a report by Page Six, this might have been a double date since people also saw Hailey and Justin Bieber at the same restaurant.

Ever since the news spread, people have bombarded micro blogging site Twitter with memes. While some are sharing clips from different shows like Breaking Bad, there are also people sharing clips from Kendall’s own show ‘Keeping Up With Kardashians. Have a look:

bad bunny and kendall jenner … pic.twitter.com/BzsWazS4P2— ﾐ☆ (@evafrluv) February 17, 2023

“bad bunny spotted with kendall jenner…” pic.twitter.com/eb02HkxjVk— gabriela (@theclubhouseafi) February 20, 2023

Kendall Jenner next time we see her: pic.twitter.com/qC2QJn3Szy— Carlton Banks’ Burner (@cbanksburner) February 19, 2023

BAD BUNNY AND KENDALL JENNER WERE WHAT pic.twitter.com/fKyzNQdmU7— judy (@inkedkoos) February 18, 2023

KENDALL JENNER AND BAD BUNNY!? pic.twitter.com/9pRA8WmnaC— nana (@littlenanafreak) February 17, 2023

Kendall Jenner reportedly dating bad bunny?! It’s should’ve been me not her! pic.twitter.com/NMJ2w99IGs— Shosh (@shoshanaphire1) February 19, 2023

BAD BUNNY DONT LEAVE US FOR KENDALL JENNER PLEASE THIS ISNT YOU pic.twitter.com/ZINN3O2ai2— Cody (25) ✨ (@Thot_Pocket) February 17, 2023

This comes just a few days after Kendall drew a slew of criticism over an alleged “Photoshop fail" after she posted some photos of herself on Instagram where her hand seemed to look extraordinarily long. This would not be the first time that the Kardashian-Jenner family has invited criticism over Photoshop jobs. They continue to receive backlash for negatively influencing global beauty standards. In a series of photos, Kendall seemed to be enjoying herself at a beachy area. People, however, were quick to zero in on the “long" hand.

The model was widely trolled over the Photoshop allegations. “What is wrong with you hand in the photo?" One Instagram user asked. “Ur already above and beyond the beauty standard as one of the highest paid models tht exist, u dont need to edit photos to such a crazy extent - or even at all tbh [sic]," commented another user. “Whoever edits your photos needs a raise long hand ganggggggg [sic]," reads another comment.

