Modern women are ambitious and prioritize their careers over everything else, this medical student from Kerala has received much appreciation on social media for choosing to take her exam on her wedding day. Shree Lekshmi Anil, showed up for her Physiotherapy practical in her wedding attire and smartly paired it with a lab coat and a stethoscope around her neck. The video of this incident was recorded and posted online. It has gained much traction on Instagram and has already garnered more than two million views. As per her bio, the bride is a student at Bethany Navajeevan College of Physiotherapy (BNCP). The clip shows the bride entering the examination hall, all decked up in a yellow saree and wedding jewellery. She waves at her friends and is ushered in with cheers from her classmates. The text in the video read, “When bride attends the practicals.”

The caption for the video read, “Medico’s life- Physiotherapy Exam and wedding in one day.”

The comment section applauded her decision. One user wrote, “Damn. I totally understand. My exams were so close to my wedding date. I thought even I had to go write exams on my wedding day. But thankfully I was done with exams 3 days before the wedding”.

An Instagram user wrote, “Dedication”, while another commented, “No compromise with career”.

A certain Instagram user lauded her and wrote, “Kudos to her dedication”.

A separate video shows her revising for her test in the car before reaching the premises. After reaching the centre, she wears her lab coat while her friend adjusts her pleats, puts a stethoscope around her neck and wishes her luck. The clip transitions to her coming out of the exam hall and hugging her mother tightly.

Many dropped hearts and clapping emojis in the comment section. A netizen wished her, “All the best”, while another wrote, “What a dedication! I wish you score good in exams and happy married life”.

Previously, a woman from Rajkot in Gujarat became viral after she was spotted attending her exam in her wedding lehenga.

Inspired by her own mother, the bride, Shivangi Bagatharia, decided that her exams were more important.

