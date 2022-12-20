Kerala Couple Wears Messi-Mbappe Jerseys During Wedding on FIFA World Cup Final Day

The craze for football in the southern state of Kerala is something that people are well aware of. The strong dedication to the game especially during the FIFA season was seen when a Malayali couple, avid fans of the game celebrated the World Cup finale. The couple, who had their wedding on the day of the World Cup final, posed with the France and Argentina jerseys over their wedding outfits.

The couple identified as Sachin R and R Athira supported opposing teams playing the FIFA World Cup final. While Sachin is a true fan of Argentina star Lionel Messi, Athira is a supporter of the French football team featuring Mbappe.

The two married each other in a ceremony that took place in Kochi and the highlight of the wedding was not the bride’s entry or the food but the couple showing their love for the game. Sachin posed with a Messi jersey and Athira posed with a Mbappe jersey. The number 10 jerseys were worn over the traditional wedding outfits. According to the Malayala Manorama newspaper, the couple got through their wedding and reception functions as soon as they could to travel back to Sachin’s house in Thiruvananthapuram which is 205 km away and watch the final on time.

The wedding happened just a few hours before the two sides squared off at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium in one of the most stunning World Cup matches ever played.

Making use of makeshift screens projecting the match, football flags, banners, and standees, thousands of fans were able to unite in celebration as Messi played his final World Cup game. The football legend won the tournament for Argentina after 36 long years. Argentina defeated France in a 4-2 penalty shootout, finally winning the World Cup trophy for Messi and his team.

FIFA was alerted of the state’s fervour for the sport last month when it tweeted about fans erecting enormous cardboard sculptures of football legends there.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here