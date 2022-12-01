Kerala Couple’s Wedding Photoshoot Captures Elephant Attack, Instagram Video is Viral

A video which is currently going viral on social media shows an elephant attacking people while it was agitated. The video was captured when a newly-wed couple visited the Guruvayur temple in Kerala. It is located in Thrissur. The incident took place when the couple was recording itself while visiting the temple and they accidentally captured the agitated elephant. The video has been posted on Instagram by photographer Wedding Mojito. In the video, you can see the devotees getting shocked when the elephant attacks.

The video begins with the newlyweds reaching the inner courtyard of the temple for a photoshoot. The elephant can be seen standing right behind them. Further into the video, the elephant gets aggressive and starts attacking. He tried to pick a man using its trunk but was somehow unsuccessful in doing so. The man made a narrow escape with his clothes in the animal’s grip. Have a look:

Further into the video, the couple can be seen talking about the incident. “We were posing for a photo and all of a sudden, everyone starting running screaming," the groom explained.

Meanwhile, earlier, a video uploaded by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shows an elephant approaching the bus in the middle of the road. The video came as a perfect example of how clueless the animal is. “Everyone wants to reach home as soon as possible during the holidays," read the caption of the video. The IPS officer is pointing out that the elephant is trying to get inside the bus to get home in time for the festival of lights.

In the video, the elephant first moves towards the bus. When the bus halts after coming very close to the animal, the elephant puts its trunk inside the vehicle through its door. However, before anyone is harmed, the driver drives off slowly. This is how the tusker was seen attacking the vehicle with its trunk. The location of the incident is not yet clear.

