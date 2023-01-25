Generally, the odds are not in your favor when talking about winning a lottery. Yet a native of Thiruvananthapuram did not just beat the odds, he did so at the biggest lucky draw the Onam Bumper 2022. The 30-year-old lucky winner, Anoop had won Rs 25 crore from Kerala State Lotteries Department. With this glorious and once-in-a-lifetime win, Anoop has decided to enter into the business of betting against the odds. The lucky winner inaugurated his lottery store at Manakkad junction in Thodupuzha on Friday. Named MA Lucky Centre, Anoop has joined the initial alphabets of his wife Maya’s name with his as he began his journey as a ticket seller.

Anoop, who has worked as an autorickshaw driver, had decided to move to the lottery business as he believes it is what had brought him good fortune. Even after winning the Onam bumper, he decided to try his luck again and won prizes up to Rs 5000. Talking to Deccan Herald, he said, “Though I resumed my earlier profession as an autorickshaw driver, many people were not paying the fares saying I did not need the money. Hence my brother is now running the autorickshaw and I decided to start a lottery shop.”

After Anoop had won the Onam bumper lottery, it was not all well for him. As the news of his grand stroke of luck reached people, as expected they flocked to him. The 30-year-old was forced to stay away from his house for several weeks as people rushed to his residence seeking financial help, including strangers and acquaintances. This led him to shift to another part of the city. With the decision to make the move also came the decision to sell lottery tickets.

On the first day of the opening of his business, several customers rushed to his store to buy lotteries from the hand of the man who won the grand prize. It is worth noting that Anoop has not received the entire payout of Rs 25 crore. After tax deductions, the 30-year-old has been able to get his hands on nearly Rs 12 crore. Furthermore, Anoop had to pay around Rs 3 crore as income tax.

The Kerala state lottery department announces the results of its lucky draws every day. Today’s Fifty Fifty FF-34 lucky draw was conducted at 3 PM at the Gorky Bhavan, next to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The first-place winner, FT 318488 (KOTTAYAM) has won a sum of Rs 1 crore. Winning number FX 630655 (IRINJALAKKUDA) has been placed second and is set to get Rs 10 lakh. Meanwhile, the third-place winners will receive Rs 5,000 in cash each.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here