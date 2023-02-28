Jalpaiguri: The festival of colours is fast approaching, and Jalpaiguri’s market is buzzing with excitement. The bazaar is filled with colourful shops selling pichkari or Holi guns and various types of colours, with the most popular being the ‘Badi Maa’ or ‘Doddamma’ pichkari that resembles the Kalashnikov gun from the popular ‘KGF’ movie. Young people and fans are particularly drawn to these guns, and they have already started getting hyped.

With Dol Utsav inching closer (an important Holi festival that is celebrated in Braj, West Bengal, Odisha, and West Bengal) the little ones have begun the celebrations by playing with colours and pichkaris from morning till night. This year, the market is filled with colour shops in every street, alley, and neighbourhood, that have different shapes and colours of pichkaris available. Red and blue hair masks with unique designs are also found in the shops which attract many children to their appealing colours.

Not just that, even the demand for different types of human face masks is also high in the Jalpaiguri Dinbazar market. Herbal ‘Abir’ or solid colour powder has also dominated the market, although the price is slightly higher than usual. Despite this, people are flocking to the shops to buy the ‘Abir’ without worrying about money. Thus, the celebrations that came to a standstill due to the pandemic have now returned in full bloom after two years and people are ready to enjoy themselves to the fullest.

Thus, the market of Jalpaiguri is filled with excitement and anticipation for the upcoming festival of colours. The preparations have already begun, and people are waiting in anticipation to get going with the old rhythms and celebrations yet again.

