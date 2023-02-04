Vir Das’ name is well-recognised in the Indian and world comedy scene. Turns out, while the man is appreciated for his hard-hitting punchlines, the name is highly regarded for its numerology. Das’ impact on fans and how auspicious his name is, came together well to help a person decide on their son’s name. Das posted the screenshot of a heartwarming email conversation on Instagram. The witty caption he gave to the image will surely make you chuckle.

In the screenshot, one can see the subject line stating “I named my son after you." In the body of the email, the person reveals the thought process behind picking this name. “Hi, Vir Das. I want you to know that I named my son after you almost 8 years back. Not only because we loved your comedy, but majorly the numerology of your name…" the text reads. The person goes on to explain that the name “Vir Das" means that the person has “the capacity to achieve success beyond your imagination," adding that “even the sky is small in front of the name."

They wished the comedian the best in life, stating that he is quite close to the couple’s hearts. Then comes a welcome twist. “Fun fact, my son wants to be a comedian without even knowing who he is named after," the email read.

Check out the post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Vir Das’ caption for the post, which also serves as his reply to the email, says, “Thank you…and… I’m sorry…but also…you should’ve known better." The comedian is taking a dig at his own profession, humorously expressing his condolences to the parents because their child has chosen to go down a rather difficult path.

People in the comments section have a lot of positive reactions to share. “Don’t worry Vir, the kid’s gonna be a successful comedian," said one, not-so-subtly pointing to the worldwide success the comedian himself has had. “But it’s a good thing. There aren’t enough laughs in the world. People like you, they make the world just a little better place to live in," wrote another.

What do you think?

