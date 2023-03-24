If app learning is not your thing but you are still looking for inspiration to pick a new language maybe you can take a page out of these preschoolers’ book. Helping each other out, one preschooler became a Spanish teacher for his peer and taught him how to count in Spanish. As he adorably began counting, the classmate he was teaching repeated it after him. Young kids are after all like a sponge. With how fast they pick things, it comes as no surprise that the child is quickly able to repeat the numbers in Spanish. Along with the clip shared on Twitter, the text read, “It’s never too early to start learning a new language. This preschooler was caught on camera teaching his classmate how to count in Spanish during lunchtime at Marco De Niza preschool in Tempe, Arizona."

It’s never too early to start learning a new language. This preschooler was caught on camera teaching his classmate how to count in Spanish during lunchtime at Marco De Niza preschool in Tempe, Arizona.🍎📚 pic.twitter.com/UwnZtmF7Y1— NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 23, 2023

Social media users were in awe of how heartwarming this clip was. Some remarked that the preschooler was a good teacher. For others, it was the way his peer was learning that was melting their hearts. Others still loved that even the kid in the background looked all smiles. “Smiley baby with the head of raw broccoli for lunch in the background just made my day,” wrote a user.

smiley baby with the head of raw broccoli for lunch in the background just made my day 🥹 🥦 https://t.co/SW0x1eUNu5— Lucifer💋 (@666lucifer_6) March 23, 2023

A tweet read, “Or too late. learning a new language can help delay Alzheimer’s; so can learning a musical instrument or learning to paint or do sculpture.”

or too late. learning a new language can help delay Alzheimer's; so can learning a musical instrument or learning to paint or do sculpture https://t.co/KL0zNZ49wZ— Patricia Heil (@PatTheTerrible) March 24, 2023

“The ‘…nueve’ sent me,” another user tweeted.

The “…nueve” sent me 😅— ⭐️MisterIndependent🌙 (@anothermigrane) March 24, 2023

Talking about all things adorable, a photograph of a preschool parking in Venice is making rounds on the internet. Needless to say, the snap is too cute to handle. Shared by computer scientist Paul Graham, the pic featured a bunch of colourful scooters at a preschool parking in Venice. These tiny vehicles were neatly parked in one line against a brick wall. “Preschool parking, Venice,” Graham wrote, alongside the snap. The pinks, blues, and yellows were definitely adding colour to the otherwise monotone environment. And it certainly comes with a huge lesson for the adults. If kids can turn their parking spaces unchaotic so can the adults. That is something the adults on Twitter agreed to as well.

Unsurprisingly, the snap was winning hearts on Twitter. Everyone loved how the kids made sure their environment was neatly arranged. The picture was worth a thousand words.

