Kili and Neema Paul, the Tanzanian sibling influencers who often leave their fans mesmerised with their dance performances to popular Indian songs, did something similar on Tuesday. Previously, the duo have grooved to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja, and Tum Tum- a popular Tamil song. Neema had even uploaded a clip of herself singing Ghodey Pe Sawaar from the movie Qala. Now, the siblings are back with a new dance video and this time, they have chosen a 2018 hit number. The influencer siblings zeroed in on the Haryanvi song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal by Sapna Choudhary and set the internet ablaze. They impressed the desi audience with their suave dance skills.

Sapna Chaudhary’s Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal became a viral song after it was released in 2018. Sapna added a whole new charm to the song with her amazing dance moves. Kili and Neema Paul matched the mood of the song by not just miming the lyrics, but also following the choreography to perfection, without missing a single beat.

The video was posted on Instagram by the duo yesterday and has already amassed 1.1 million views. The caption read, “Some songs are just magical. Any Haryanvi here?” As soon as the video was shared, many fans and admirers of the duo rushed to the comment section to shower them with love and praise.

One user wrote, “Bro watch more Haryanvi songs they are just awesome.” Another user offered to make recommendations for the social media stars. The comment read, “Great work. Kili we can suggest more songs.” A fan lauded their work and wrote, “Killed it you both.” One user was greatly impressed and complimented the duo, “He gave Sapna a run for the money.”

Previously the brother-sister duo danced to the catchy and upbeat Tamil track ‘Tum Tum.’ Their video had taken the internet by storm.

The song is crooned by Aditi Bhavaraju, Yamini, Tejaswini, and Sri Vardhini. The influencers aced the track with their smooth moves and perfect expressions.

What do you think about the recent dance video of the Tanzanian siblings?

