Kili Paul and Neema Recreate Viral Pakistani Woman's 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' Dance

The internet cannot get enough of the remix version of Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’. The song took the internet by storm after a video of a Pakistani girl Ayesha dancing to the track went viral. Ever since many social media users recreated the dance performance using the remix version of the audio. Now, joining the bandwagon, Tanzanian influencers Kili and Neema Paul shared a video of their dance to the song.

Dressed in traditional Masaai clothes, the viral siblings impressed the viewers with their smooth dance moves. “Tried To Dance like That One Viral Girl,” read the caption posted with the video.

Check out the video here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

Fans reacted to the video of the sibling duo and flocked to the comment section. One user said, “Wow superb performance Paul ji”, while a second user said, “Ye trend Africa tak pahoch gaya”. Another user wrote, “I absolutely loved your dance moves Kili."

One of the users suggested that this version was actually better than the original. “This one is much better,” he wrote.

The video has staked up over 2 million views so far.

As Ayesha gained popularity and became an overnight internet sensation for her dance at a wedding to the Bollywood retro song, many other famous people have recreated the song in their own way too. However, did you see the Mr Bean version?

Check it out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@frk.magazine)

In this hilarious video edit, Rowan Atkinson’s Mr Bean can be seen dancing in sync with the beat of the song and imitating the popular steps. The clip was posted by ‘FRK Magazine Pakistan’.

The original song Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja is from the 1954 release Nagin. The song, composed by Hemant Kumar, has been picturised on Vyjayanthimala. While the track has been one of the classics from Bollywood, its recent popularity has made it a rage among youngsters as well.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here