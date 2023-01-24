Kim Kardashian Gets Brutally Trolled After Giving Lecture at Harvard Business School

Kim Kardashian spoke at Harvard Business School, where her brand SKIMS is being studied as a course, and is getting widely trolled over it. “I spoke At Harvard Business School yesterday for a class called HBS Moving Beyond DTC. The class’s assignment was to learn about @skims, so my partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challenges and our greatest wins," Kim wrote in a tweet.

I spoke At Harvard Business School yesterday for a class called HBS Moving Beyond DTC. The class’s assignment was to learn about @skims, so my partner Jens and I spoke about our marketing, our challenges and our greatest wins. pic.twitter.com/42FiWDlmaj— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) January 21, 2023

Kim went to the Harvard event with SKIMS co-founder Jens Grede to discuss the success of the shapewear line that was launched in 2019, as per a Fox News report. However, many people criticised HBS’ move to invite Kim.

“Did your speech start with “I started with more recourses at my disposal that 99.999% of Americans.”? Great company, however let’s be honest. It’s a hell of a lot easier for you to start a Fortune 500 company than the middle class American and it has nothing to do with hard work," a Twitter user wrote under Kim’s tweet. “Harvard Business School must be desperate for speakers. They are taking the low fruit for sure," wrote another.

Harvard Business School must be desperate for speakers. They are taking the low fruit for sure— cecilia marquez thompson (@ceciliasworld) January 22, 2023

Did your speech start with “I started with more recourses at my disposal that 99.999% of Americans.”? Great company, however let’s be honest. It’s a hell of a lot easier for you to start a Fortune 500 company than the middle class American and it has nothing to do with hard work.— zack pietila (@PNWfriend) January 21, 2023

Kim Kardashian speaking at Harvard should tell you where society is going— Benro (@benrezzy) January 21, 2023

The “catch me outside girl” gets asked to speak at Oxford and Kim Kardashian gets asked to speak at Harvard. Those of y’all working your brain asses off to get into prestigious universities, so yeah… this is where that credibility lies now. pic.twitter.com/z0ixNyXwjF— Jasmine Sadry (@JasmineSadry) January 22, 2023

Many also argued back that Kim deserved to be there owing to the success of her company.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here