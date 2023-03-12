CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hustle CultureJaved AkhtarWorm MoonCanada Desert SnowfallAI Atomic Bomb
Home » Buzz » 'King is Back': Twitter Hails Virat Kohli As He Ends Long Wait For Century, Scores 186 in Test Cricket
2-MIN READ

'King is Back': Twitter Hails Virat Kohli As He Ends Long Wait For Century, Scores 186 in Test Cricket

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 17:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter Hails Virat Kohli As He Ends Long Wait For Century. (Image: News18)

Twitter Hails Virat Kohli As He Ends Long Wait For Century. (Image: News18)

Indian innings finally came to an end with Virat Kohli's masterful 186 as he became the last batter to be dismissed.

In today’s match, the Indian innings finally came to an end with Virat Kohli’s masterful 186 as he became the last batter to be dismissed. India made 571-all out and took a lead of 91 runs. Kohli’s last Test century came way back in 2019. Also, this was Kohli’s 50th Test match at home and he was able to score a century to celebrate the occasion. Kohli’s fans had to wait 40 months for this moment. To be precise, 1205 days in total.

While it was a treat for everyone who was on the field, witnessing the match live, many took to Twitter and hailed the king. “Congratulations on your 75th international 100 @imVkohli @BCCI. I wish you all the best for all the upcoming tournaments. Keep going strong. God bless," wrote Amit Mishra on Twitter. Another person wrote, “BOW DOWN TO THE KING! Virat Kohli missed out on a well-deserved double ton, but he put on a performance to cherish before departing."

RELATED STORIES

In a pitch where batters had fun, Axar Patel too showed his prowess, hitting a strokeful 79 but fell as he was looking to score at a quick pace. Kohli scored 186 and was the last man to be dismissed as Indian innings came to an end on 571 with an overall lead of 91. Shreyas Iyer didn’t bat as he went for scan in the morning after complaining of pain in his lower back. Australia came out to bat late in the third session. Surprisingly, they opened with nightwatchman Matthew Kuhnemann alongside specialist opener Travis Head. The pair saw through the six overs safely. Unless something dramatic happens tomorrow, this Test is destined for a draw.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Tags:
  1. Virat Kohli
first published:March 12, 2023, 17:45 IST
last updated:March 12, 2023, 17:45 IST
Read More