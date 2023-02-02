Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted a video showing the step-by-step process of making handloom fabric in Nagaland. In the video, a group of Naga women can be seen sitting in a circle and methodically scrubbing and ginning cotton balls. They then use the cleaned cotton fibres and turn them into threads using a particular type of spindle, before finally weaving it on a loin loom. “Extremely proud of our Naga Sisters and Brothers! Fascinating Village in Nagaland,” Rijiju wrote in the caption posted with the video.

The minister’s tweet gained much traction on the micro-blogging site prompting interesting reactions from users.

One user wrote, “Extremely beautiful. We must encourage them to pursue this towards start-up & help local people to get employment.”

Extremely beautiful. We must encourage them to pursue this towards start-up & help local people to get employment.— Vikrant Singh (@_vikrantsingh) January 29, 2023

Another user praised Kiren Rijiju for sharing the amazing video and wished the Naga people well.

There shouldn't be any confusion, misinterpretation or ways to improve or change the indigenous communities !Such a wonderful share ! Creativity is a chain process, is how I feel seeing the clip !Thanks and good wishes !👍— Whiplash (@Sanjay89741853) January 29, 2023

In this age of fast fashion, it is refreshing to see the elaborate process of making hand-spun fabric. Kiren Rijiju’s tweet will go a long way in promoting Nagaland’s hand-spun fabric. Weaving handloom is part of the tradition and culture of Nagas.

The Naga women are experts at weaving shawls on the loin loom or the shuttle loom. During the agricultural off-season, many women turn to weave at the loin loom. Each Naga tribe weaves as per the patterns and motifs vital to it. Interestingly, each type of shawl has its own meaning and purpose. These usually signify the epitome of a human trait, an honour bestowed, a designation or profession, or an entitlement received.

This is not the first tweet from Kiren Rijiju that has got everyone’s attention. The minister often drops interesting photos and videos on Twitter. Previously, he had shared a video depicting the digital literacy initiative taking a usual turn. The video featured a group of monkeys scrolling on a smartphone. While the monkeys looked hooked to the phone, one of their friends in the background is seen trying to divert their attention from the gadget.

“Look at the success of digital literacy awareness reaching an unbelievable level!" the minister wrote in the caption.

Look at the success of digital literacy awareness reaching an unbelievable level! pic.twitter.com/VEpjxsOZa3— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 19, 2023

The clip staked up over several thousand views along with various reactions from Twitter users.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here