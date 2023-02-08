Actress Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday dance has gone viral due to its entertaining factor and easy dance moves. Social media is flooded with videos, ranging from celebrities performing the eclectic dance to people recreating the viral steps. Many renditions of the hit dance routine use a sped-up version of Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary instead of The Cramps’ The Goo Goo Muck. And looks like the craze is not just limited to humans. Now, a video of kittens ‘recreating’ the viral Wednesday dance has been shared online and it’s truly unmissable.

The video shows three kittens grooving to the popular Jenna Ortega dance as they adorably sit on the bed. The kittens even move their tiny little paws to perfectly imitate the popular dance steps. The text in the video also says, “Wait for it". “Wednesday kitty dance. Please, sound on,” read the caption.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lorettabritishcat

The video amassed over two million views ever since it was shared online. Social media users were just in awe of the kittens perfectly recreating the dance moves from the original track. “These are the only dances to this song I will watch from now on,” a user wrote while another commented, “Oh my god!! How adorably cute! Synchronized dancers”.

“Nothing is more cute than this,” read one comment.

Bloody Mary is a 2011 song by Lady Gaga that went viral in conjunction with the Netflix blockbuster show Wednesday. The song got so popular that it made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 after a decade after its release. The song has become closely associated with one scene from the 2022 television series Wednesday even though it doesn’t really feature in the series.

Jenna Ortega’s titular character is shown dancing in the scene to The Cramps’ 1981 song Goo Goo Muck. A sped-up rendition of Bloody Mary was then used as the soundtrack for that moment by TikTok users, sparking a new wave of videos that featured the song. Among the many, Lady Gaga too performed the viral Wednesday Addams dance, grooving to the beats of her song Bloody Mary. In the now-unavailable video, Lady Gaga gave her all in the opening scene of the video. She also showed fans a glimpse of her makeup session.

Wednesday Addams approved of Lady Gaga’s attempt, as she wrote, “I see you doing my dance moves to Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary. I understand she is followed by little monsters. I approve”. To this, the star replied, “Slay Wednesday. You are welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here)”

Slay Wednesday! 💋 You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉) https://t.co/aUdJEFYF68— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 1, 2022

Wednesday is a horror comedy that was released in November 2022. The plot revolves around Jenna Ortega’s character, Wednesday Addams, who investigates a murderous spree at Nevermore Academy while meeting new friends—and enemies.

