‘Koi Shak’: Did Shakira Discover About Gerard Piqué’s Alleged Affair Due to Jam?

Have you ever imagined how ‘dangerous’ it can be to touch someone else’s plate? Well, footballer Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti reportedly did so and Shakira didn’t let it go at all! The former Spanish football player and Columbian singer had been together for eleven years before reports of their break-up hit the channels in June 2022. Although the couple didn’t address the rumour, it now seems like Shakira has got her ‘own’ way to tell the world through her new release.

Entitled Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53, the track was released last week by the 45-year-old singer-songwriter with Argentine record producer Bizarrap. In the song, Shakira narrated all her recent controversies ranging from the tax evasion battle to her mother-in-law living next to her but it was her ‘smart’ remark about ex-boyfriend Gerard that has ‘piqued’ everyone’s interest. The music video shows the singer opening a refrigerator and finding the head of the song’s collaborator, Rauw Alejandro. The ‘cool’ visuals left fans wondering if she was trying to depict her ex’s disloyalty inside the fridge.

According to a report by Mirror, the Waka Waka singer connected the dots after returning to her Barcelona residence and finding her strawberry jam half eaten in the fridge. The problem was, neither Gerard nor their two children Milan and Sasha liked jam! So, was that Chia Marti? This is yet to be answered. As per another report from Page Six, Shakira was devastated to find her boyfriend cheating on her even though the now-former couple was very much together. “A source told them that the Hips Don’t Lie singer was “devastated to learn that this woman clearly felt at home in the house they shared with their children.”

Meanwhile, the internet had a good time lauding Shakira for her detective skills that made them question, “Koi Shak? (Any doubt)?"

Shakira inside the jam jar investigating how much was missing pic.twitter.com/fUGouZEgm2— AND IM VICTORIA MALCOLM (@fagfetchd) January 17, 2023

Imagine sleeping with Shakira’s man, eating her jam and thinking she won’t have a Shak. Negligence at its Pique.— Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) January 18, 2023

shakira when she saw the jam gone: pic.twitter.com/KLf1qx7Qff— world titan 🐚 (@trainwreckpapi) January 17, 2023

Shakira when she saw the empty jam jar pic.twitter.com/sZAgdE4Oau— #MUFCholic (@Timo_Utd) January 18, 2023

Shakira and Gerard lived together in Barcelona, Spain, for eight years. However, the couple’s separation has now supposedly led the singer and children to move back to Miami.

