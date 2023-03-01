Kolhapur Man Marries at Age of 75, Meets the Love of His Life at Old Age Home

Elderly people living in old-age homes keep reminiscing about their old times – the good and the bad days they had seen in life. They keep thinking about twist and turn of their lives that have now landed them in an old age home in the fag end of their lives. But an elderly couple in a Kolhapur old age home did not let these depressing thoughts cloud over their remaining days. They found love here at this ripe age and now they have sealed their love story by getting married.

The couple got married in Ghosarwad which falls in Shirol taluka of Kolhapur. Janaki Old Age home at Ghosarwad had two inmates - Ansuiya Shinde (70) and Baburao Patil (75). They fell in love with each other and now they are life partners. Their love and marriage is talk of the town these days.

Ansuiya hails from Pune’s Vagholi while Baburao is from Shivnakvadi in Shirol taluka. Both have lost their spouses and were living in this old age home for the last two years.

Like many other inmates of this old age home, they too were abandoned by their families. Both of them were physically independent but mentally, both were tired. They shared their agonies with each other to feel lighter. Gradually, Baburao started liking Ansuiya and later she reciprocated. Then, they decided to get married and the villagers and the officials of the old age home helped them marry legally.

After marriage, Baburao said, “I was feeling very lonely after I came to Janaki Old Age Home. But after marrying Ansuiya, now I am very happy."

When asked about her marriage, Ansuiya Shinde said, “After Baburao proposed, it took me 8 days to respond to him. But now I feel I did the right thing by saying ‘Yes’ to his proposal. That’s what I am feeling now."

The head of the Janaki Old Age Home Babasaheb Pujari said, “When we learnt about Baburao and Ansuiya, we talked to them and we did not express any anger over their affairs. We did not ask him any question and we decided the next course of action and got them married."

Baburao and Ansuiya were the two inmates at this old age home spending the final days of their lives. Both of them have now found their love and they are happily married at this age to lend support to each other which they needed so much to make the last phase of their lives happy and pleasant.

