Kolhapur Vendor Sells Unlimited Panipuri Twice a Week, Chocolate Version Hit Among Kids

Panipuri is a favourite across Indian cities, and if a version of the snack stands out, it’s natural for it to become a crowd-puller. A panipuri stall in Kolhapur is seeing surging crowds exactly for this reason. It also happens to be a hit among children. The reason? Chocolate panipuri.

How did it all start?

In the Rankala Lake neighbourhood of Kolhapur, Ashwini Umesh Savant operates a panipuri stand close to Kharade College. Her husband is a bank employee. Her father and brother work as cooks and that is where she developed her interest in cooking and serving people new delicacies. With remarkable success, she prepared and sold snacks like panipuri, dabeli, spring potatoes, and more.

Ashwini’s shop has now become a popular local haunt. She opened Chhatrapati Snacks at the Rankala Lake neighbourhood in response to overwhelming demand from consumers and began serving her panipuri there.

Ashwini’s panipuri stall has now been open for two months. She sells between 150 and 200 plates of panipuri and other snacks every day. She has now created a chocolate panipuri dish specially for kids. Moreover, she offers her customers unlimited panipuri twice a week.

How did chocolate panipuri come about?

“I was selling Dabeli at a fair. I believe that anything could be improved, even panipuri. Kids typically consume more sweet-water panipuri. So, I decided to sell chocolate panipuri," Ashwini said.

What is chocolate panipuri?

Panipuri is usually served with green mint water and tamarind-mixed red water. The puri is filled with mashed potatoes, seasoned bundi, soaked chana, and sev. However, Ashwini substituted other items in chocolate panipuri in their stead. Milkshake is combined with cashew, almond, dried fruits, rainbow sprinkles and puri is filled with this mixture. Instead of sev, liquid chocolate is used to cover the puri.

Unlimited panipuri twice a week

Unlimited panipuri is offered at Ashwini’s stall for just Rs 49 twice a week, on Thursdays and Saturdays. Under this offer people even eat 50 to 100 panipuris.

Price of panipuri

At Ashwini’s stall, plain panipuri is available for Rs 20, Sevpuri for Rs 30, Dahipuri for Rs 40, Chocolate panipuri for Rs 40, and on Thursdays and Saturdays, unlimited panipuri is available for Rs 49.

