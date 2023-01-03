Kolkata Man Spends Rs 2.5 Lakh on Life-Size Statue of Wife After Losing Her to Covid-19

A 65-year-old man in West Bengal’s Kolkata has installed a life-size silicone statue of his late wife at his home. Tapas Sandilya, a retired government employee, lost his wife Indrani during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, to fulfill her wishes, he has installed a silicone replica of her. The statue, which weighs 30 kg, is placed on a sofa at Indrani's favourite spot at their home. It is adorned with gold jewellery, the ones Indrani loved. A silk saree, which she wore on the occasion of her son’s wedding reception, is also neatly draped on the statue. He spent Rs. 2.5 lakh to get Indrani’s life-like statue built.

Tapas told the Times of India that the idea of installing Indrani’s statue came from the Iskcon temple. “We visited the Iskcon temple in Mayapur a decade ago and could not stop admiring the lifesize statue of the order's founder, AC Bhaktivedanta Swami. It was then Indrani had told me of her desire for a similar statue (of hers) if she happened to pass away before me," Tapas said.

Indrani passed away on May 4, 2021, and ever since then Tapas just wanted to fulfil her wish.

Tapas reached out to Subimal Das, who mostly makes silicone replicas for museums, for his “dream project”. “It was absolutely necessary for the statue to have a realistic facial expression,” Subimal said, explaining why it took 6 months to make the structure. He also shared that maintaining a silicone sculpture is much easier than a wax statue, but the latter can be more realistic.

Previously, a Karnataka man made headlines for installing a silicon wax statue of his deceased wife in their “dream home.” Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta’s wife Madhavi died in a car accident in July 2017. Post her demise, Shrinivas decided to fulfil his late wife's dream of owning a bungalow.

During the housewarming ceremony, the man got a life-like statue of his wife installed in the living room of their new house. The pictures from the housewarming went viral on social media.

