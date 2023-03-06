Choosing a restaurant on the basis of good ratings, reviews and costs on food delivery platforms in nothing new. It helps a customer zero in on the best place to order their favourite meal from. But a South Korean blogger used the filters for something unexpected. She ordered a thali from Zomato’s “worst-rated” restaurant in Jaipur, Rajasthan, at the request of a fan. Content creator Meggy Kim, who often posts reviews of Indian food, shared her recent experience on her Instagram page. In the video, Meggy can be seen applying filters to find Jaipur’s “worst-rated” restaurant which serves North Indian, Chinese and Italian dishes. Meggy orders Momos King Vegetable Thali from the restaurant with a 2.8-star rating. After she receives the parcel, she shows the platter comprising parathas, dal, rice, curry, salad and raita. She tastes the dal and rice and says, “It’s so good.” She finds the raita “nice.” After finishing everything, she jokingly concludes, “Maybe, I have the worst taste.”

Meggy Kim captioned the video, “Zomato’s worst-rated restaurant.” The clip, which has received one million views in four days, has caught the attention of her desi followers. One user was sceptical of her review and wrote, “Typical Indian Railway meal sounds tasty to her.” Another user explained how rival restaurants often play a role in bringing down the ratings of its competitor. The comment read, “Sometimes competitors in the same locality pay people to order from competitors, in exchange for bad ratings and reviews to boost their own business.”

A third user appreciated her efforts and commented, “Wow Meggy, your concepts are so innovative.” Another wrote in the comments section, “Foreigners are gonna like the worst food because even worse food has more spices than outside India.”

Previously, Meggy Kim tried out India’s popular street food, Pani Puri. She tasted seven different flavours of pani puri and rated them as per her liking.

The video shows her dressed in a saree next to a vendor and trying out flavours like tamarind, hajma, hing, jaljeera, mint. She loved the garlic flavour the most.

