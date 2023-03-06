What is a better cultural exchange than watching two families come together to happily celebrate a couple in love? This woman shared a clip of how her Korean father-in-law wholeheartedly embraced the Indian culture and joyfully vibed on a 90’s Bollywood song with her aunt. The family members can be seen matching the steps of Govinda’s popular Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye song from the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The woman shared that her father-in-law “definitely stole a lot of hearts that day.” Despite the Indian culture being new to him, given that it was his first trip to India, he danced a lot and enjoyed with the entire family. The clip, from the Sangeet function of the couple, showed the families were all smiles as they came together in a beautiful blend of culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇰🇷 Jimin & Shivangi 🇮🇳 (@currynkimchi)

Social media users were loving every moment of this cultural exchange. They loved that the families were enjoying the moment together in celebration of the couple. Many called the video “cute” and remarked that the clip was “wholesome”. An Instagram user wrote, “Such an amazing view from your wedding. Your in-laws are cool and enjoying to their fullest without any hesitation. That’s so cool.”

“Whenever a foreigner respects our traditions and culture whether they’re related to us or not, it looks so beautiful and lovely. The way your father-in-law was dancing and enjoying the Hindi song was so cute and lovely,” another comment read.

“Ah! At this point I would just scream, this is so adorable,” read a comment.

This Korean father-in-law is not the only one winning hearts at an Indian wedding. Recently, a Korean blogger showed how music is a universal language of comfort. He congratulated an Indian couple at their wedding by singing the popular Bollywood track Kabira by Rekha Bhardwaj and Tochi Raina from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Kim Jaehyeon documented the entire process of him practising for the Sangeet performance. He even translated the lyrics to Korean in an attempt to make sure he prepared better. Jaehyeon shared listening to Kabira throughout his day. He even practised every chance he got. While at work, before bed, even in the bathroom! Finally, he showed how his efforts paid off and he delivered a great performance, despite not being able to “speak any Indian languages at all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김재현 • Kim Jaehyeon 🇰🇷 (@jaehyeon_0610)

It was not just the bride and the groom that loved every bit of the performance. The live audience and the internet as well were in awe of Jaehyeon’s efforts.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here