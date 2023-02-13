Music is a universal language of comfort. It knows no boundaries and this Korean blogger showed just that when he congratulated an Indian couple at their wedding by singing the popular Bollywood track Kabira by Rekha Bhardwaj and Tochi Raina from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. Kim Jaehyeon shared a clip of himself practising for the Sangeet performance. He mentioned practising this one song for a month to deliver the best performance. He even translated the lyrics to Korean in an attempt to prepare better. Jaehyeon shared listening to Kabira throughout his day and practising every chance he got. While at work, before bed, even in the bathroom! Needless to say, his efforts paid off and he delivered a great performance, despite not being able to “speak any Indian languages at all.”

Social media users were in awe of the dedication and the effort Jaehyeon had put in to prepare for the stage. In fact, the bride shared how much she appreciated the efforts in the comment section. She wrote, “I saw you practicing with Piyu even before I started practicing my dance. I cannot imagine someone putting so much effort into a song in our sangeet! You’re a gem of a person Jaehyeon and we’re lucky to have you in our lives!”

Other users could not believe that he attempted to sing a song in a language that he has never spoken. They loved his honeyed vocals and confidence. A user wrote, “This shows dedication! Another form of showing your love and concern! Some people would not even bother to attempt this because they’re too shy or they have stage fright but it’s great to see him overcome this barrier!”

“You did amazon Jaehyeon! It’s not easy to sing in a language you’ve not learned or spoken in!” read another comment.

This is not the first time Kim Jaehyeon has won the hearts of social media users from India. Recently he gained traction for his first visit to the country and his unusual choice for the first stop. Jaehyeon did not seem to have his eyes set on some glorious locations India has to offer. Neither did he seek some luxury resort as his first stop. The blogger shared the first thing he did since landing in the country, which is as unusual as it gets. After getting off the flight, he travelled on a two-wheeler to grab a tall glass of sugarcane juice. Kim Jaehyeon seemed pretty invested in the drink that he chugged in a single gulp. Check it out here:

Social media users welcome him to India in the comment section and were in stitches over how Kim Jaehyeon finished the entire glass of sugarcane juice in a matter of seconds.

