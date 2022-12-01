Korean YouTuber Sexually Harassed on Mumbai Street While Livestreaming, Two Arrested

A Korean YouTuber was sexually harassed on the streets of Mumbai as she livestreamed around the Khar area. A man tried to forcefully hold her hand and kiss her amid onlookers on the busy street. The entire incident was captured on camera. In the video, a man can be seen dragging the woman by the hand and seemingly asking her to go for a ride on his bike. Visibly uncomfortable, she refuses it and tries to tell him it’s because she’s wearing a dress. He goes on to try and kiss her as she resists.

A Twitter user called Aditya tagged the Mumbai Police and wrote, “A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished." The police responded to the tweet and asked for details. Later, two men were arrested in the incident, news agency ANI reported.

@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/WuUEzfxTju— Aditya (@Beaver_R6) November 30, 2022

The two youths who were arrested by the Khar Police on charges of molesting the woman were identified as Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari.

Mhyochi, the streamer, has since spoken up on the incident. “Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming," she wrote.

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F— Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022

