Kota Junction Kachoris Sell on Plates Made of Chemistry Paper, Twitter Not Surprised

Kota, famed for its IIT-JEE coaching centres, has by and by taken on some infamy due to the pressure put on students preparing for these competitive exams. A Twitter user recently shared a snap of her eating kachoris at the Kota junction and riffed on the phenomenon. The snacks were selling on paper plates made out of what looked like complex Chemistry equations. “Kota mai kachori bhi padhai karte hue khaani padti hai [sic]," joked the Twitter user called Anushka.

“Kota me kachori wale bhaiya ko bhi differentiation integration ata hai [sic]," joked another user. “I used to read cockroach (NCERT) while waiting for my biryani in a restaurant .. This happens only in KOTA [sic]," said another. “Kachori wale bhaiya kachori bhi Schrödinger wave equation sunne ke baad he dete hai [sic]," quipped one user.

I used to read cockroach (NCERT) while waiting for my biryani in a restaurant .. This happens only in KOTA— Kratika (@ugneet243) January 13, 2023

Kota me kachori wale bhaiya ko bhi differentiation integration ata hai — Aditya (@AdityaSonune7) January 13, 2023

Kyoki kachori vala bhi IIT ka aspirant reh chuka h— Divyang Rajput (@A_Memer_Boy) January 14, 2023

Yeh toh kuch bhi nahin, ek baar ek dukan wala kachori dete hue jee mains kaa paper solve kr rha tha https://t.co/vLtOC59YYp— Mankading2.0 (@Mankading2_0) January 13, 2023

i can recognise which chapter is that even https://t.co/X9SxltZsm7— ishq⁷ (@ishqksw) January 13, 2023

Although this Twitter thread has been in jest, there has been some concerning development regarding student suicides in Kota. In December last year, three students preparing for competitive exams there allegedly died by suicide in two separate incidents within 12 hours.

Ankush Anand (18), a NEET aspirant and resident of Bihar’s Supaul district, and Ujjwal Kumar (17), a JEE aspirant from Gaya district, and Pranav Verma (17), a NEET aspirant from Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district, allegedly died by suicide in December 2022, reported PTI.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

