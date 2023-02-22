CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » BUZZ » 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Plot Hole? This Twitter User's Theory is Getting Shot Down
'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Plot Hole? This Twitter User's Theory is Getting Shot Down

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 15:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Twitter user's take on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai gets shot down. (Credits: Dharma Productions)

A Twitter user had an opinion regarding a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' scene but people have come out guns blazing against it.

‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, though it’s an SRK-Kajol classic, has arguably not aged in the best way. Classic Bollywood films were the reason behind many millennials’ romantic expectations and people are given to debating fiercely over the merits and demerits of those movies. ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ has inspired many ‘hot takes’ over the years, but one Twitter user’s theory, though made pretty much in jest, is getting shot down by people.

Referring to the scene where Anjali is on stage at school and her prompt is to speak about her mum, a Twitter user, BH Harsh, wrote, “Okay if Anjali doesn’t know ANYTHING about her mother despite reading her letters since 8 years, what the f*** did Tina write in those letters? where to score weed from, once she grows up? [sic]"

Apart from those shooting the take down, there were some others who agreed that the film had logical fallacies.

