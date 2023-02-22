‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, though it’s an SRK-Kajol classic, has arguably not aged in the best way. Classic Bollywood films were the reason behind many millennials’ romantic expectations and people are given to debating fiercely over the merits and demerits of those movies. ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ has inspired many ‘hot takes’ over the years, but one Twitter user’s theory, though made pretty much in jest, is getting shot down by people.

Referring to the scene where Anjali is on stage at school and her prompt is to speak about her mum, a Twitter user, BH Harsh, wrote, “Okay if Anjali doesn’t know ANYTHING about her mother despite reading her letters since 8 years, what the f*** did Tina write in those letters? where to score weed from, once she grows up? [sic]"

Okay if Anjali doesn't know ANYTHING about her mother despite reading her letters since 8 years, what the fuck did Tina write in those letters? where to score weed from, once she grows up? pic.twitter.com/5yj4HAOalv— B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) February 20, 2023

I really don't see the point of Rahul coming on stage and talking about Tina, then.. except for a dramatic effect— B.H.Harsh (@film_waala) February 21, 2023

Have you ever considered that maybe this scene was less about Anjali not knowing her mother and more about getting overwhelmed by the sheer mention of her name because all she has are letters whereas other kids get to experience the warmth of their mother’s love in real life? https://t.co/D15IkxE8Zp— ✨Disintegrating✨ (@whineandchill) February 21, 2023

This is so stupid. Ask any motherless child to write an essay on their mother and they will get emo and stutter. KKHH has hundred logic flaws but this ain't one of them. https://t.co/kRBJgg2vWk— ريا (@Tzama98) February 21, 2023

Have you never experienced pain so immense that you could not speak ? That’s such a terrible take on this scene https://t.co/XIr4vmFGAp— Billz 🇿🇦 (@billz_25) February 21, 2023

The way you guys talk about films is so weird..trying to find forced logic everywhere. an eight year old child with a dead mother will definitely freeze up when asked to do an extempore about her, there are some things that are traumatic irrespective of age and knowledge. https://t.co/X6LYu8bl6e— ⚰️ (@apparitionnow) February 20, 2023

Apart from those shooting the take down, there were some others who agreed that the film had logical fallacies.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here